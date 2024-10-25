Drivers unclear why Max Verstappen wasn't penalized in Austin

Advertisement
Reuters
Verstappen was not penalised for pushing Norris off the track
Formula 1 drivers are seeking clarity about why Max Verstappen (26) was not penalized for a controversial move during Sunday's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

With four laps to go, McLaren's Lando Norris veered off the track to pass Red Bull's Verstappen and incurred a five-second penalty. Verstappen, who also left the track, was not penalized for pushing Norris to the outside.

Verstappen was in the right as the defending car and did not have to give Norris room to pass, according to current racing standards guidelines.

However, even though the race stewards appeared to interpret the rules correctly, several F1 drivers voiced their concerns to Motorsport.com on Friday about "the practice of drivers being able to launch up the inside with no regard of whether or not they are able to make the corner, as long as they are ahead of their rival at the apex."

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton called it a "grey area."

"They probably need to make some adjustments for sure," the Mercedes driver said of the FIA. "Also we do have inconsistencies through rulings depending on which stewards are there. And as a sport, we do need to level up on all areas.

"I experienced it many times with Max. You shouldn't be able to just launch the car up the inside and then go off and still hold the position."

George Russell, Hamilton's teammate, said he believes Verstappen was "exploring a loophole" and should have been penalized.

Chasing a fourth straight world title, Verstappen finished third at Austin to hold his lead in the driver's standings with five races remaining. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished 1-2 in Texas and Norris was fourth.

Sainz said he wants FIA to define the limits of aggressive behaviour by a defending vehicle.

.".. It changes the way we go racing," Sainz said. "It means the guy defending on the inside can brake as late as they want and they can fake the fact that you are trying to hit the apex when you are maybe not.

"It needs to be clarified because in that case they were both to blame: Max for running wide and Lando for gaining a position off the track. That is why that specific scenario is a very complicated one on how to rule on it."

