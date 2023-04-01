Ferrari's Fred Vasseur talks to Lewis Hamilton at every race, says the two are 'close'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Ferrari's Fred Vasseur talks to Lewis Hamilton at every race, says the two are 'close'
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur talks to Lewis Hamilton at every race, says the two are 'close'
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur talks to Lewis Hamilton at every race, says the two are 'close'
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur talks to Lewis Hamilton at every race, says the two are 'close'
Profimedia
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has spoken about his friendship with Lewis Hamilton (38) as Formula One waits for the seven-time world champion to sign a new contract with Mercedes.

Hamilton won Formula Three and GP2 (now Formula Two) championships with Vasseur's ART team in 2005 and 2006 before making a spectacular Formula One debut with McLaren in 2007.

"I talk to him at every GP, he raced for me 20 years ago and we are still close," Vasseur, who joined Ferrari in January, told Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper.

"Clearly, if they (the media) see us together in the paddock, there's a lot of fuss, but the relationship has remained.

"I don't want to compare him to our drivers, it wouldn't make sense."

Hamilton was linked to Ferrari in paddock speculation earlier this year but the Briton has been clear he wants to stay at Mercedes.

Vasseur said his team's current drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, could do better as could the team as a whole in a so-far underwhelming season.

Red Bull have won every race and Ferrari are fourth overall, with just three podium finishes by Leclerc to show for their efforts.

"Charles didn't expect a season like this and at the beginning, he pushed more than he should, now he seems to have digested the situation better," said Vasseur, who described the Monegasque as 'impulsive'.

"If something does not go well he does not hold back. However, for his and the team's sake, sometimes it's best to calm down before speaking.

"Carlos is very consistent and for this, he is a good reference for us."

Vasseur said Ferrari halted wind tunnel work on this year's car at the end of July but would be adding upgrades until Qatar or Austin in October.

He said some 25 new staff had been hired so far, one known to be Mercedes performance director Loic Serra, although none had yet started at Maranello.

Vasseur, his wife and youngest child will move to Bologna after the August break and the Frenchman said the situation at Ferrari was not at all what some had warned him to expect.

"If you have to make a decision, the process is very fast," he said.

"When I was at Renault, for certain changes you had to wait for the executive committee to meet, days and days went by. Here a problem I pose in the morning can be answered in the afternoon."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportHamilton LewisLeclerc CharlesSainz Carlos Sr.Formula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in British GP second practice domination
Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row in Belgium as teammate Perez comes second
Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen's five-place grid penalty
Show more
Auto racing
Elfyn Evans wins Rally Finland to cut gap on leader Kalle Rovanpera
Elfyn Evans storms closer to Rally of Finland triumph after winning seven stages
Aleix Espargaro tops Silverstone second practice ahead of British MotoGP
Kalle Rovanpera crashes while Ott Tanak limps out of Finland Rally
Alpine facing more upheaval a year on from Oscar Piastri saga
Aston Martin to keep the upgrades coming rather than turning their attention to 2024
Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says relentless Max Verstappen
Unstoppable Max Verstappen in league of his own, battle to be best of the rest hotting up
Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Raya signing, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Manchester United claim slender win over Wolves at Old Trafford in opener
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |