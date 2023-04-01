FIA 'revisiting' Lewis Hamilton track-crossing incident in Qatar

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. FIA 'revisiting' Lewis Hamilton track-crossing incident in Qatar
FIA 'revisiting' Lewis Hamilton track-crossing incident in Qatar
Hamilton crossed the track after crashing out
Hamilton crossed the track after crashing out
Reuters
Formula One's governing body is reviewing Lewis Hamilton's (38) punishment for crossing a live track without permission at last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix amid concern the penalty was not tough enough.

The seven-time world champion collided with Mercedes team-mate George Russell at the first corner at Lusail, abandoning his car in the gravel and crossing the track to return to the pit lane.

The Briton was given a reprimand and fined 50,000 euros, with 25,000 suspended for the rest of the season on condition he did not do it again.

The governing body said on Sunday it was 'revisiting' the incident.

"The FIA notes that Lewis was apologetic during the subsequent stewards hearing into the incident and acknowledged that the crossing was a serious safety breach," said a statement.

"However, in view of his role model status, the FIA is concerned about the impression his actions may have created on younger drivers."

The stewards report at the time said Hamilton had reached the inside edge of the track just seconds before Russell arrived at high speed after exiting the pits.

"During the hearing the driver of Car 44 (Hamilton) was very apologetic and realized that the situation could have been very dangerous for him as well as the drivers approaching," they added.

The governing body is likely to want to set clearer guidelines and more stringent penalties for such a breach in future.

The move also follows an incident at the karting world championships in Italy last weekend where Britain's Joe Turney suffered leg injuries after pushing his kart back on track and being struck by a rival.

Crossing a live track while cars are racing at speed is highly dangerous.

In 1977 British Formula One driver Tom Pryce died during the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami after his car struck and killed an unsighted fire marshal who was crossing the track without permission.

Mentions
Auto racingHamilton LewisMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton takes blame for Qatar GP crash with teammate George Russell
Lewis Hamilton out as Mercedes team mates collide in Qatar Grand Prix
Magic Max Verstappen joins Formula One's triple champions, with more to come
Show more
Auto racing
Lance Stroll apologises to FIA for pushing trainer, given written warning
Massa's lawyers give F1 and FIA another month to respond to 2008 title conspiracy claims
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay $800 million over tax fraud
Marc Marquez to join Gresini Racing team in 2024 after Honda exit
Lance Stroll under FIA scrutiny for Qatar Grand Prix incidents
FIA to take action after drivers fall ill due to 'extreme weather' at Qatar GP
McLaren set their sights on Ferrari, Verstappen says they have the best lineup on the grid
Three things learned from Max Verstappen's championship-winning Qatar GP
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants more F1 teams and fewer races
Most Read
Nagelsmann feels responsibility and pressure ahead of debut against USA
Qatar's Skeikh Jassim refuses to improve $6 billion Manchester United bid
Meeting with Spain special for Odegaard, who went 'through a lot at Real Madrid'
New Zealand show their mettle in beating Ireland in World Cup epic to reach semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings