Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Haas' Kevin Magnussen handed one-race suspension after Monza collision

Haas' Kevin Magnussen handed one-race suspension after Monza collision

Updated
Haas' Kevin Magnussen in action during the race
Haas' Kevin Magnussen in action during the raceReuters / Bernadett Szabo
Haas's Kevin Magnussen (31) is set to miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after becoming the first Formula 1 driver to trigger an automatic race ban for accumulated penalty points.

The Dane, who is leaving the US-owned team at the end of the season, was given a 10-second penalty and two points for causing a collision with Alpine's Pierre Gasly at Monza on Sunday.

The rules state that any driver reaching 12 points in a 12-month period be suspended. The last Formula 1 driver to receive a ban of any sort was Frenchman Romain Grosjean, for dangerous driving in 2012.

Stewards said in a statement that Magnussen's super licence had been suspended for his next race, after which the points will be removed.

Round 17 of the 24-race championship is in Baku on September 15th.

Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman, who will be racing for Haas next season, could be in line to replace him after making his debut in Saudi Arabia in March as a stand-in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, finishing seventh.

"I don’t know what’s happening with these penalties. What’s the point?" Magnussen fumed.

"We had a slight contact into turn four, no damage on either car, no consequence, nobody lost anything. We both missed the corner but we’re racing. I just don’t get the point honestly."

Gasly told reporters he would be happy to argue on Magnussen's behalf.

"Someone told me he got a 10-second penalty. I'm a bit surprised for that because he tried, but it was a bit of wheel-to-wheel and in the end, I really didn't lose any time," said the Frenchman.

"I hope somehow they can revert on that because that (a ban) would be definitely unfair."

Mentions
Auto racingKevin MagnussenFormula 1Italian Grand Prix Formula 1MotorsportPierre Gasly
Related Articles
Frustrated Verstappen says 'undriveable' car risks costing him F1 title
Leclerc sends Ferrari fans wild with Monza win as Verstappen falters again
Updated
Hamilton leads Norris in second Italian practice, Antonelli crashes in opening session
Show more
Auto racing
F1 Talking Points: Three things we learned from the Italian Grand Prix
Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP to end three-year barren spell
Updated
Italy's Fornaroli clinches Formula 3 title without winning a race
Hamilton slams his qualifying as unacceptable after sixth place start at Italian GP
Max Verstappen gloomy on Italian Grand Prix prospects with 'extremely tricky' car
Lando Norris leads McLaren front row sweep with Monza pole
Marquez wins Aragon GP sprint as Martin overtakes Bagnaia in world championship
Most Read
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins as Juventus & Roma play out draw
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Arsenal's Rice expresses shock at 'harsh' red card in Brighton draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings