Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029 after signing five-year contract

Japanese F1 race staying at Suzuka until 2029 after signing five-year contract
McLaren racing around Suzuka
Reuters
The Japanese Formula One Grand Prix will stay at Honda-owned Suzuka until at least 2029 after signing a five-year contract extension, Formula One said on Friday.

The race moves to a new April slot this year, as round four between Australia and China, as part of Formula One's efforts to have a more efficient flow of races and reduce the carbon footprint with shorter freight distances.

"Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Suzuka is a challenging and hugely popular circuit with drivers but its place on the calendar had been questioned with talk of a street race in Osaka possibly taking its place.

Ferrari officially announce signing of Lewis Hamilton on multi-year deal starting in 2025
