Lewis Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third place finish in Spain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lewis Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third place finish in Spain

Lewis Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third place finish in Spain

Lewis Hamilton celebrates podium
Lewis Hamilton celebrates podiumReuters
Lewis Hamilton (39) enjoyed a return to the Formula One podium with Mercedes on Sunday but said his best result of the season and the team's improvement did not make him regret his move to Ferrari next year.

The seven-times world champion finished third at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, with team mate George Russell fourth, to secure his first podium since last October and a record-extending 198th of his career.

"This is the best weekend I’ve had all year, and for a long, long time, for like 15 races or something crazy," Hamilton told reporters.

"It’s good to be back, it’s good to have battles like today, it’s good to reassert and reaffirm."

The Briton made a great overtake on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard he will replace next year, and also overtook Russell.

Team boss Toto Wolff, accused earlier this month in an anonymous email of sabotaging Hamilton, said it was good to see the Briton having a great weekend.

"It has been a while that he was on the receiving end and strategy had worked against him and today that was in his favour.

"So I'm happy that we have that podium for him."

Hamilton said he had no second thoughts about a move, announced before the start of the season, to a Ferrari with evident work to do. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth after a double retirement in Canada.

"My job next year will be to start with the other team, and they are doing a great job. They have had a difficult couple of races but let’s not forget they had a race win in Monaco," he added.

"I don’t know what is wrong with their car and why they are in the position they are in. But it doesn’t make me second-guess (think twice about) my decision at all."

Mercedes were also fast in Barcelona last year, with Hamilton second and Russell third behind Verstappen.

Russell secured his first podium of the 2024 season in Canada two weeks ago but he said then that third place felt like a missed opportunity after he had qualified on pole position.

Mentions
Auto racingHamilton LewisFormula 1Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1Motorsport
Related Articles
Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris for third Spanish Grand Prix win in a row
Updated
Max Verstappen back in a happy place for Formula 1 triple header
Frustrated Lando Norris says McLaren are 'on a roll' after Spanish Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
Horner says Max Verstappen making the difference as Norris challenges
Lando Norris snatches pole from Max Verstappen ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
McLaren team member taken to hospital after Spanish GP fire
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fastest in final practice for home Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton on top during tight second Spanish Grand Prix practice
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff rages at Lewis Hamilton 'sabotage' email
Renault boss Luca de Meo appoints Briatore as F1 advisor for Alpine
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Chelsea closing in on David
Jessica Pegula knocks out Coco Gauff before beating Anna Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings