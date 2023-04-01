Max Verstappen feels that he and Red Bull can still do better

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen feels that he and Red Bull can still do better
Max Verstappen feels that he and Red Bull can still do better
Verstappen dominated F1 in 2023
Verstappen dominated F1 in 2023
Reuters
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have just finished Formula One's most dominant season but the triple world champion said on Friday they could still improve.

Runaway champions Red Bull won 21 of 22 races in 2023 while their Dutch 26-year-old took a record 19 victories -- including an unprecedented 10 in a row -- and set a string of other firsts.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the FIA prizegiving gala in Baku, Verstappen said it had been a really enjoyable season and looked forward to keeping the momentum going in 2024 and reaching new milestones.

"Realistically of course it can't be much better than what we have achieved but I think it's not always about trying to win 20 (races)," he added.

"It's also about just trying to find improvements within yourself, within the car, and if that means we have improved the car and can fight for the championship again but only win 10 races, that's also fine.

"There are always things that we can do better, we know that," he added.

"Of course the car has been very, very dominant but we've also seen a few things that we can do better and that's what we are of course working on for next year."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the team were always in pursuit of perfection but expected rivals to be closer next season.

"I doubt we will be able to achieve again, statistically, what we’ve done this year," said the Briton, who hailed Verstappen's consistency in an astonishing year.

"You're always learning in this business. We know the field will converge, we've seen that at different points during the course of the past year.

"We have to improve, we have to keep evolving."

Mentions
Auto racingVerstappen MaxMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Shanghai and Miami to host Formula One sprints for the first time in 2024
Formula 1 Focus: Conclusions from a 2023 season that added a new name to the GOAT debate
Red Bull blitz and Alonso respect: Three things we learned in the F1 season
Show more
Auto racing
Lewis Hamilton calls for change at FIA after 'unacceptable' Wolff allegations
Mercedes boss Wolff says lawyers talking to FIA after compliance climbdown
FIA drops compliance probe into F1 power couple Toto and Susie Wolff
Formula 1 teams deny complaining to FIA about the Wolffs
Sainz's Las Vegas penalty was wrong but unavoidable, says race steward Warwick
New team name may surprise, says Sauber F1 boss following Alfa Romeo departure
Williams confirm Logan Sargeant to stay with F1 team for 2024 season
Hamilton admits worrying that he'd lost his touch during 2023 campaign
Most Read
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Palmeiras win Brazilian league title after Botafogo's historic collapse

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings