Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Piastri beats Norris to pole for Sao Paulo sprint, Verstappen back in fourth

Piastri beats Norris to pole for Sao Paulo sprint, Verstappen back in fourth

Reuters
Updated
McLaren's Oscar Piastri during sprint qualifying
McLaren's Oscar Piastri during sprint qualifyingReuters / Amanda Perobelli
Oscar Piastri (23) beat title-chasing McLaren teammate Lando Norris (24) to pole position in qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint on Friday with Red Bull's Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen (27) fourth fastest.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start third in a race that brings eight points for the winner.

Australian Piastri lapped the Interlagos circuit with a best time of one minute 08.899 seconds after Norris had set the pace throughout the session but aborted his final effort and ended 0.029 slower.

The Briton is 47 points behind Verstappen with 120 points still to be won.

Piastri, out of contention for the championship, will be expected to follow team orders and help Norris secure a maximum score, but anti-clockwise Interlagos has a tricky first corner.

"We'll see what the pace is like tomorrow for both of us," the Australian told Sky Sports television.

"I think first and second is the first objective and then we'll what order it is.

"I know that I'm not in the running for the drivers' standings, for the team it doesn't matter which way around we are.

"It would be nice to win but it's one point different and it's not the main race. We'll see. Lando needs the points in the drivers' standings a lot more than I do but of course, I still want to win."

McLaren are leading the constructor's championship but are only 29 points ahead of Ferrari, with Leclerc an obvious threat and teammate Carlos Sainz qualifying fifth and Mercedes' George Russell sixth.

Norris said he was surprised by the car's pace but he had made some mistakes at the end.

The Briton bristled at a question about Verstappen's position, and the championship battle.

"I hate these questions so much," he said.

"I don't care about where he qualifies. For me, it's just focus on my own job and that's it... if he's first or last, I'll do the best that I can."

Verstappen, last year's winner in Brazil who has also won every sprint so far this year, said the bumpy surface had made the car difficult.

"They did the resurfacing but I think they actually made it worse to drive. It’s extremely bumpy everywhere, so that’s not good for our car.

"In all the bumpy areas the car is jumping around a lot and it’s costing me quite a bit of time," he said.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly will start seventh with RB's Liam Lawson eighth and Alex Albon ninth for Williams.

Britain Oliver Bearman, the 19-year-old standing in for the unwell Kevin Magnussen, completed the top 10 on the grid for Saturday's 100km race.

Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified only 11th while Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start behind in 13th.

Neither Aston Martin made it through the first phase.

Regular qualifying for Sunday's main grand prix follows the sprint race.

Mentions
Auto racingLando NorrisOscar PiastriMax VerstappenCharles LeclercLewis HamiltonMotorsportFormula 1Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Lando Norris fastest in sole practice for Sao Paulo Grand Prix
McLaren say Max Verstappen penalties 'not enough' after Mexico move
Piastri leads Norris in McLaren practice one-two ahead of qualifying in Mexico City
Show more
Auto racing
Former F1 champion Damon Hill doubles down on Verstappen criticism over driving style
Max Verstappen to take five-place grid penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
Ollie Bearman to stand in for unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas for Friday running
Max Verstappen backs Gabriel Bortoleto for Sauber seat in 2025
'I'm not here to make friends,' says Lawson after fall-out with Perez at Mexican GP
Title contender Norris expecting cleaner battle in Brazil as F1 season heats up
Red Bull's Verstappen hits back at critics ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Hamilton believes Norris can beat defending champion Verstappen to F1 title
Most Read
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United head coach from mid-November
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Conte 'so happy' with his players as high-flying Napoli prepare to host Atalanta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings