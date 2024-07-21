Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Piastri wins first F1 race at Hungarian Grand Prix amid McLaren team orders row

Piastri wins first F1 race at Hungarian Grand Prix amid McLaren team orders row

Updated
Oscar Piastri won his first F1 race in somewhat controversial circumstances
Oscar Piastri won his first F1 race in somewhat controversial circumstancesProfimedia
Oscar Piastri (23) said he realised a childhood dream on Sunday after claiming his maiden Formula 1 victory in a whirlpool of mixed emotions and vexed team orders as McLaren claimed an emphatic one-two at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

After taking the lead at the start, when he passed pole-sitting teammate Lando Norris, the Australian pulled clear to control the race until losing out in the pit stops, when the Briton gained an advantage.

McLaren pitted him first for an 'undercut' to fend off seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes who finished third after surviving a skirmish with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

This resulted in Norris, who had superior pace, inheriting the lead, leading into the closing laps and receiving repeated orders to give back his position - and victory - to Piastri, who was struggling to close the gap.

After prolonged strained dialogue on the team radio, Norris agreed to slow down and let Piastri pass him with three laps remaining, despite knowing he was losing a chance to cut substantially into Max Verstappen's lead in the drivers' championship.

"A very special day for me," said Piastri.

"This is the day I've dreamed of as a kid, to be standing on the top step of an F1 podium.

"A bit complicated at the end, but I put myself in the right position at the start."

He added he was unfazed by the team orders arguments played out over the closing laps as McLaren asked Norris to slow down, preserve his tyres and allow Piastri to catch and pass him.

"The longer you leave it, of course, you get a bit nervous, but it was well-executed by the team and it was the right thing to do. I had put myself in the right position at the start," he said.

"With the different strategies we had, my pace probably wasn't as quick as I would have liked in the last stint, but I was still in the right position to make it happen."

'Tough' for Norris

Piastri also revealed he and Norris had discussed their rules of engagement in relation to the race in detail late on Saturday and early on Sunday.

"So long as we finished one-two and did the right thing it was fair," he said.

"We had a lot of good open discussions and with a lot of respect and trust in each other."

Norris admitted it was emotionally difficult to give up a victory.

"Tough, tough for anyone," he said.

"They made me box first to give me the chance to lead and pull away, but I know it was fair to give it back and Oscar deserved it.

"He has done a lot for me and I don't want to be unfair. He should have had it in the first place and for me, it was down to my bad start."

"It's been an amazing day for us. That's the main thing. It's been a long journey to achieve this on merit and that’s exactly what we did. We are a long way ahead of the rest and we did it in style."

Hamilton finished third for Mercedes after surviving a late collision with Red Bull's three-time champion and series leader Verstappen, who flew off but recovered to finish fifth.

Charles Leclerc came home fourth and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz sixth, sandwiching a grumpy Verstappen who was called to see the stewards to explain his collision with Hamilton.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFormula 1Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1Piastri OscarNorris LandoHamilton LewisVerstappen Max
Related Articles
Norris on pole as McLaren lock out Hungarian Grand Prix front row
Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen in Hungary practice as Charles Leclerc crashes
Norris leads McLaren one-two in final Hungarian GP practice ahead of qualifying
Show more
Auto racing
Toyota's Rovanpera goes back to his roots with WRC victory in Latvia
Updated
Mercedes chief Wolff blasts 'total underperformance' in Hungary qualifying flop
Verstappen says he is no longer the leader of the Formula 1 pack
Mercedes' George Russell planning ahead with help from Novak Djokovic
Lewis Hamilton would have stayed at Mercedes on current form, says George Russell
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher coming out is good for Formula One but more to do
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot nearing Premier League move, De Bruyne agrees terms with Al Ittihad
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers
Van Gerwen beats Smith to join Humphries in World Matchplay final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings