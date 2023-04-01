With potential alternatives, another year at Red Bull isn’t a given for Sergio Perez

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. With potential alternatives, another year at Red Bull isn’t a given for Sergio Perez
With potential alternatives, another year at Red Bull isn’t a given for Sergio Perez
Perez has had a mixed start to the season
Perez has had a mixed start to the season
Reuters
Sergio Perez’s (33) contract may last until the end of the 2024 campaign but that’s no guarantee that he’ll be a Red Bull driver next season if he doesn’t live up to expectations, especially with other interesting options on the table for the team.

After a solid if somewhat inconsistent first two campaigns with the team, the Mexican was expected to kick on this season and give Red Bull their first-ever 1-2 finish in the Driver’s Championship.

Seven races in, Perez is on track to deliver that target thanks to victories in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan but hasn’t been great outside of those weekends when you consider how dominant his car is and compare him to teammate Max Verstappen.

In fact, his last two performances - which saw him finish 16th in Monaco and fourth in Spain after performing poorly in qualifying at both tracks - have led to speculation that Red Bull could replace him at the end of the year. 

He probably doesn’t have to worry about his future just yet given how early in the season it is, but that may change if he doesn’t step up his game given the alternatives that could be available to Red Bull and their willingness to cut contracts short in the past.

Ricciardo is back with Red Bull
Profimedia

One of those alternatives has been spoken about since the end of 2022 when it was announced that Daniel Ricciardo (33) was rejoining the team as a reserve driver after being dropped by McLaren. 

The Aussie established himself as one of the best drivers around during his time with the reigning champions, and many felt that the team had re-signed him to assess whether he still was at his peak following a difficult few years at McLaren, in case Perez struggled to perform or stepped out of line in his role as number two to Verstappen.

Whether he really is a threat to the Mexican depends on how he’s performing on the team’s simulator but if he’s doing well, Christian Horner and co may be tempted to take a chance on him in the hopes that he’ll get back to his best - given how good he used to be, they could think it’s a risk worth taking if they’re not happy with Perez. 

Ultimately though, it probably isn’t Ricciardo that Checo has to worry about most, but the man who wiped the floor with him while they were teammates at McLaren.

Norris is one of the grid's biggest talents
Profimedia

Being one of the best drivers on the grid, Lando Norris (23) is undoubtedly someone Red Bull would jump at the chance to sign and while he technically isn’t available until the end of the 2025 campaign, developments this season have made a potential move far more feasible. 

A year ago, it didn’t look like he’d have reason to try to get out of his contract early being the lead driver at a team on the up but McLaren are no longer such a team having fallen down the pecking order. On the flip side, Red Bull have become more dominant and look all but certain to remain at the top of the field until regulation changes come into play in 2026.

He needs a team that can provide him with a car good enough to challenge for titles and his faith that McLaren can give him that will be waning, while Red Bull can effectively guarantee him one. 

It’s a near-certainty that he’d want to join them and that they’d want to sign him and, considering the lack of other options they have when it comes to long-term teammates for Verstappen, Red Bull would probably be willing to pay whatever McLaren demanded to get the Brit. 

Rumours are already swirling of such a move taking place. Perez can still prevent that, however, and secure his own future by delivering on track but, if he doesn’t, he might just find himself having to look for a new seat come Christmas.

Follow Perez and the rest of the drivers at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix on Flashscore.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportPerez SergioRicciardo DanielNorris LandoFormula 1Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1FeaturesFinley Crebolder
Related Articles
Max Verstappen wins comfortably in Spain to continue title push and Red Bull domination
Max Verstappen takes first Monaco pole as Sergio Perez crashes in unbelievable qualifying
Lawrence Stroll confident that both Aston Martin drivers can claim Canadian GP podium
Show more
Auto racing
Ferrari beat Toyota to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time in 58 years
Francesco Bagnaia leads Ducati clean sweep in MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
Toyota and Ferrari battle for the lead as Le Mans gets going
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi stars on four wheels at Le Mans
Le Mans celebrates centenary of tragedy and triumph
Ferrari take first pole in 50 years as Le Mans celebrates 100th birthday
Mercedes expect Canada to provide a far bigger challenge than Barcelona
Le Mans celebrates 100th birthday as it looks forward to a hydrogen future
Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
Dominant Max Verstappen ripping through the Formula 1 record books
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Real Madrid announce Bellingham signing, Mbappe saga continues
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Netherlands finding end of season energy as they chase Nations League crown
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit