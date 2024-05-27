Max Verstappen says Monaco Grand Prix was cool, race less so

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen says Monaco Grand Prix was cool, race less so

Max Verstappen says Monaco Grand Prix was cool, race less so

Verstappen saw his championship lead trimmed from 48 points to 31
Verstappen saw his championship lead trimmed from 48 points to 31Reuters
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) dismissed Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix as "a bit boring" after starting and finishing sixth.

Winner of five of the previous seven races this season, and all from pole position, the Dutch driver saw his championship lead over Ferrari's race winner Charles Leclerc trimmed from 48 points to 31.

The race was the first time Verstappen has finished without being on the podium this season. In Australia he retired after just three laps due to a brake problem.

"Overall the weekend is really cool, just the Sunday is a little bit boring unfortunately, but the scenery is still great," he told reporters.

"If we can find a way to race a bit better, why not? That would be my preferred solution."

The top 10 finishers followed grid positions, with no overtaking and an immediate red flag allowing teams to change tyres and thereby avoid further pitstops that might have shaken up the strategy.

"No one really wanted to stress their tyres too much, because you know you can’t pass around here, so not really exciting. It’s a bit of a shame," said Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver's words were supported by Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was seventh, as well as McLaren's fourth-placed Lando Norris.

"It was non-eventful. Everyone drove so slow. So it didn’t matter what tyre you were on. We were driving seconds off the pace," said Hamilton.

"I don’t know what it was like watching, but I am sure people were falling asleep."

Norris said the race being halted and re-started had "thrown any fun or any action out of the window".

"You are just driving round in no-man’s land doing nothing. You don’t feel like there is a lot of things to target and aim for but that is how it has always been here," said the Briton.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1 Focus: More monotony in Monaco but the bigger picture is looking brighter
Charles Leclerc wins Monaco Grand Prix to finally end hometown curse
Updated
Leclerc takes pole in Monaco with Verstappen down in sixth after hitting wall
Show more
Motorsport
Josef Newgarden wins back-to-back Indy 500s as scandal lingers
Bagnaia pips championship leader Martin to win Catalan Grand Prix with Marquez third
Updated
Max Verstappen says his Red Bull has a fundamental problem after Monaco qualifying
Espargaro wins Catalunya Grand Prix sprint after three race leaders crash
Ferrari's Leclerc stays ahead of Red Bull's Verstappen in Monaco practice
Espargaro smashes lap record to take pole at Catalunya Grand Prix
Most Read
Football Tracker: Galatasaray & Club Brugge clinch titles, Frosinone relegated
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Mbappe glad to leave PSG on winning note, will announce next move in 'a few days'
Lung-busting Mainoo lived every Manchester United fan's dream in FA Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings