Leclerc admits Ferrari double flop at Canadian Grand Prix 'hurts'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Leclerc admits Ferrari double flop at Canadian Grand Prix 'hurts'

Leclerc admits Ferrari double flop at Canadian Grand Prix 'hurts'

Ferrari struggled in Canada
Ferrari struggled in CanadaAFP
Two weeks after his emotional triumph for Ferrari at his home Monaco Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc (25) on Sunday refused to blame his team after both he and Carlos Sainz (29) failed to finish the Canadian Grand Prix.

He said a problem with his car's power unit had wrecked his hopes of a strong race despite starting from 11th on the grid, one place ahead of Sainz, as the team experienced their first failure to reach Q3 since 2021.

"Honestly, there's not much more to say apart from the engine issue cost us everything," he said. "At one point, we decided we tried to go on the slicks – we had to try something because with our engine issues we would have been out of the points anyway.

"That was it really. We were losing a second and a half on the first straight, so we've got to look into the engine issue because it's going to be tricky for the rest of the season."

He said he wanted to avoid any over-reactions.

"As much as we didn't overreact after Monaco, we shouldn't overreact after this one, but this one hurts.

"It's big points for the team with the two cars DNF'd that we are going to lose against our competitors. And yeah, engine-wise, it's something that we need to look at.

"Yesterday, we missed Q3 by three hundredths of a second. We were definitely not feeling good with the car and we've got to work on that and try to understand what went wrong."

Mentions
Auto racingCanadian Grand Prix Formula 1Leclerc CharlesSainz Carlos Jr.MotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Red Bull's Verstappen wins rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix with Norris in second
Updated
Mercedes' Russell edges Red Bull's Verstappen to Canadian Grand Prix pole
Fernando Alonso on top after wet and wild practice at Canada Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
Formula 1 Focus: Mercedes join the mix as mayhem reigns in Montreal
Sergio Perez apologises after Canadian weekend to forget
'One of my worst races,' says Lewis Hamilton after missing podium
Mercedes tell Sainz they're focusing on Antonelli in search for Hamilton replacement
Max Verstappen calls for sharper work and faster car in Canada
'I won't give them the time of day,' says Ricciardo of Villeneuve's harsh criticism
Yuki Tsunoda staying with Red Bull's RB Formula 1 team for 2025 season
Most Read
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, Bayern open to Kimmich exit
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion
'I did everything I could,' says French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings