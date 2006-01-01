Max Verstappen calls for sharper work and faster car in Canada

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen calls for sharper work and faster car in Canada

Max Verstappen calls for sharper work and faster car in Canada

Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the pit lane
Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the pit laneAFP
Max Verstappen called for sharper work and a faster car from his Red Bull team on Saturday after qualifying second behind Mercedes' George Russell for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The series leader and three-time world champion who won last year's race from pole said rival teams had caught Red Bull this year and they needed to react now.

He has been beaten in two of the last three races and seen his aura of invincibility eroded.

He said he was unfazed by being beaten by Russell even though they had identical lap times because the Briton clocked his time first.

“No, I’m not worried by that," Verstappen said.

"And probably I should be pleasantly surprised to be on the front row in a way, but we lacked pace.

"The time Mercedes did in FP3 – that is not possible for us. Not really. And we have had a messy weekend. We need to tidy up and we need to improve our car too.

"There will be more rain tomorrow and then it will be all about how the tyres hold up in the race – and whoever is best at that wins.

"So we have got a lot of work to do and it is not the easiest circuit for us here. But our target has to be that we are good everywhere."

His teammate Sergio Perez, who signed an extended contract a week earlier, said qualifying had been a "disaster" as he failed to progress beyond Q1 for the second successive race.

"It was a total disaster as I just couldn't get the grip," Perez said. "The issue was mainly the rear end of the car, the rear axle. It felt a lot worse and I couldn’t get the tyres switched on."

Perez qualified 16th and faces a scrap on Sunday if he is to score any points for the team.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1Verstappen Max
Related Articles
Mercedes' Russell edges Red Bull's Verstappen to Canadian Grand Prix pole
Updated
Hamilton fastest in final practice for Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen second
Fernando Alonso on top after wet and wild practice at Canada Grand Prix
Show more
Motorsport
'I won't give them the time of day,' says Ricciardo of Villeneuve's harsh criticism
Yuki Tsunoda staying with Red Bull's RB Formula 1 team for 2025 season
Vowles sold on Sainz as Williams and Audi battle for the Spaniard's signature
With Perez signed, Verstappen and Red Bull look for Canada reset
Monaco mistake not cause of Alpine exit, says Ocon
Formula 1 unveils 'nimble' car for new era starting in 2026
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, interest in Lukaku building
Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open with crushing victory over Paolini
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Perfectionist Swiatek savours managing the pressure to win fourth French Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings