Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. McLaren boss slams rival's comments on Lando Norris' mental strength as 'tasteless'

McLaren boss slams rival's comments on Lando Norris' mental strength as 'tasteless'

Lando Norris arrives for the practice session for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas
Lando Norris arrives for the practice session for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TexasANGELA WEISS / AFP
McLaren team boss Zak Brown (52) on Friday slammed Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko's comments on Lando Norris' (24) mental strength as "tasteless".

Speaking to reporters at the United States Grand Prix ahead of sprint qualifying, Brown said he had read the comments, made by Marko, and said he found them "disappointing, but not surprising."

Marko, 81, told Motorsport Magazine that Red Bull "know Norris has some mental weaknesses. I've read about some of the rituals he needs to do to perform well on race day."

He recently claimed that Red Bull driver and world champion Max Verstappen, who has not won in eight races and is defending a 52-point race lead in the championship, held an advantage over title rival Norris due to his "mental strength".

Brown said: "I read elements, comments which I thought were disappointing but not surprising. Lando has been kind of an ambassador for mental health.

"(Mercedes team chief) Toto Wolff has spoken about mental health. So I think it's a serious issue that we've tried to talk about to bring to the forefront, make it okay to talk about.

"So to poke at that situation, I think is pretty inappropriate and kind of sets us back 10, 20 years, but it's all fun and games in how some people go racing and what tactics they use from a sporting perspective.

"But I thought that one was in pretty poor taste."

Brown added that Norris was "very excited for these final six races and the sprints," he said.

"He's as focused as ever."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1United States Grand Prix Formula 1Lando Norris
Related Articles
Max Verstappen ends long wait for pole at US Grand Prix sprint qualifying
McLaren warns of 'massive consequences' if Red Bull broke rules
Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in United States Grand Prix practice
Updated
Show more
Motorsport
Jorge Martin extends championship lead with Australian MotoGP sprint win
Editors' Picks: Formula 1 returns, Bayern & Liverpool facing tricky domestic tests
Carlos Sainz sees Austin as a true measure of Ferrari's pace
Valtteri Bottas 'waiting for the green light' as his F1 future hangs in the balance
Norris shrugs off Red Bull 'trick' of trade at United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 to scrap bonus point for fastest lap from next season
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Danielle Collins backtracks on retirement, to play on in 2025
Nadal defeated by 'animal' Alcaraz in 'sad' match as career nears end
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov coasts through in Stockholm, Ruud and Tsitsipas suffer defeats

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings