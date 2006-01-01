Mercedes tell Sainz they're focusing on Antonelli in search for Hamilton replacement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Mercedes tell Sainz they're focusing on Antonelli in search for Hamilton replacement

Mercedes tell Sainz they're focusing on Antonelli in search for Hamilton replacement

Antonelli looks set to move into F1
Antonelli looks set to move into F1Reuters
Mercedes have ruled out Carlos Sainz (29) for a 2025 Formula 1 drive because they are focusing on young Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli (17) as Lewis Hamilton's likely replacement.

Spaniard Sainz is handing over his Ferrari seat to seven-time world champion Hamilton at the end of the year and has yet to find another drive, despite his experience as a proven race winner.

Champions Red Bull have confirmed Mexican Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen's teammate, closing that possibility to Sainz, while Mercedes look set to confirm Antonelli as George Russell's teammate.

The 17-year-old Italian is currently racing in Formula 2.

"I think first of all, Carlos deserves a top seat. He’s done a fantastic job," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports television.

"But for us, we’ve embarked on a route now to say... we want to reinvent ourselves a little bit going forward and Kimi Antonelli definitely plays a part in that.

"We haven’t taken a decision yet for next year but we didn’t want to have Carlos wait as well because he needs to take the decisions for himself. That’s just fair. He’s doing a super job."

Sainz is a top target for Williams and Swiss-based Sauber, with the former pushing hard and the latter last in the standings but set to become the Audi works team in 2026.

"The number one target is Carlos," said Williams boss James Vowles.

"We are prepared to have a driver lineup that I think is going to be one of the best on the grid, if it’s achieved, and that’s a different era that we’re going into.

"We’re investing tens if not hundreds of millions to (take) this team back to where it was in terms of success."

Mentions
Auto racingAntonelli Andrea KimiHamilton LewisSainz Carlos Jr.MotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1 Focus: Max makes the difference as McLaren continue to close in on Red Bull
Mercedes' Russell edges Red Bull's Verstappen to Canadian Grand Prix pole
Updated
Fernando Alonso on top after wet and wild practice at Canada Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
Red Bull's Verstappen wins rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix with Norris in second
Updated
Max Verstappen calls for sharper work and faster car in Canada
'I won't give them the time of day,' says Ricciardo of Villeneuve's harsh criticism
Yuki Tsunoda staying with Red Bull's RB Formula 1 team for 2025 season
Hamilton fastest in final practice for Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen second
Vowles sold on Sainz as Williams and Audi battle for the Spaniard's signature
With Perez signed, Verstappen and Red Bull look for Canada reset
Most Read
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, interest in Lukaku building
Perfectionist Swiatek savours managing the pressure to win fourth French Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings