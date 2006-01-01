Ferrari survive late drama to win second straight Le Mans 24 Hours race

Nicklas Nielsen in his Ferrari
Nicklas Nielsen in his FerrariAFP
Ferrari won a wild and wet 92nd edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours race on Sunday.

Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag after a vintage and gruelling race, the Dane sharing driving duties in the Italian constructor's No. 50 car with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina.

Toyota's No. 7 car took second with Ferrari's No. 51 car, which triumphed last year, completing the podium.

Twenty-four long hours, 311 laps and 4,238 kilometres after French football great Zinedine Zidane had sent the 62-car grid on its way on Saturday, the Ferrari that emerged victorious after a classic version of motorsport's supreme endurance test.

Porsche's pole-sitting No. 6 car narrowly missed a podium place in fourth ahead of Toyota's No. 8 car, with just over a minute covering the first five.

