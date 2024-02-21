Wolff says Horner allegations are 'an issue for all of Formula 1', calls for transparency

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Wolff says Horner allegations are 'an issue for all of Formula 1', calls for transparency
Wolff says Horner allegations are 'an issue for all of Formula 1', calls for transparency
Wolff and Horner have had their clashes over the years
Wolff and Horner have had their clashes over the years
Reuters
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said an inquiry into the conduct of Red Bull boss Christian Horner raised issues for Formula 1 as a whole and needed to be carried out rigorously and transparently.

Red Bull's parent company in Austria has launched an independent investigation into allegations against Horner, who denies any wrongdoing and is currently attending pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Neither the energy drink company nor the reigning champions have said what the allegations are, although media reports have spoken of inappropriate and controlling behaviour towards a female colleague.

No time frame has been given for an outcome, with the Formula One season starting in Bahrain on March 2.

"I think it's clear," Wolff told reporters at the Sakhir circuit on Wednesday in his first response to the turn of events.

"Formula 1 and what the teams do, we stand for inclusion, equality, fairness, diversity and that's not only talking about it but living it day in, day out.

"These are the standards that we are setting ourselves. We are a global sport, one of the most important sport platforms in the world and we are role models."

Wolff, whose intense rivalry with Horner has become a feature of the popular Netflix 'Drive to Survive' docu-series, noted considerable speculation surrounding the case in recent weeks and said it was important for there to be "a process with rigour".

Horner, 50, is the longest-standing team boss in Formula 1 with Red Bull - whose star driver is triple champion Max Verstappen - the dominant outfit.

The Briton is also married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell.

"I think what Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way, with transparency and rigour, that is something we need to look at," said Wolff.

The Austrian said the topics involved were "an issue for all of Formula 1 in general and every individual that works out there."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
Formula E boss bets $250,000 on Max Verstappen taking Formula 1 title again
Max Verstappen back on top as Red Bull dominate first day of testing in Bahrain
Updated
Questions hang over Red Bull ahead of F1 testing in Bahrain
Show more
Auto racing
New Mercedes feels nicer to drive, says Russell after opening day of testing
Mercedes say Antonelli will be on F1 grid soon, refuse to rule out giving him 2025 seat
Formula 1 urges speedy resolution to Red Bull's inquiry into Christian Horner
Esapekka Lappi wins Rally Sweden to secure back-to-back Hyundai victories
Hyundai's Esapekka Lappi heading for first victory since 2017 at Rally Sweden
From contenders to pretenders: A closer look at every team's car for the 2024 F1 season
Most Read
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel agree to part ways at the end of the season
Ace machine Ivo Karlovic officially calls time on 'unorthodox' career
Veteran Alex Morgan replaces injured Mia Fishel on USWNT's Gold Cup roster

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings