Red Bull boss Christian Horner hits back at Mercedes duo for cost cap comments

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Hungarian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Red Bull boss Christian Horner hits back at Mercedes duo for cost cap comments
Red Bull boss Christian Horner hits back at Mercedes duo for cost cap comments
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner ahead of practice in Hungary
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner ahead of practice in Hungary
Reuters
Red Bull boss Christian Horner hit back at Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton (38) and George Russell (25) on Friday for suggesting his dominant team got off lightly last year for a breach of Formula One's cost cap.

Red Bull were fined $7 million last season for a 'minor overspend' in 2021, with a further punishment of 10% less wind tunnel time over the year on top of an already reduced amount linked to success on track.

Hamilton, whose team have been playing catch-up since early 2022, said at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday that Red Bull had not received a big punishment while Russell told reporters it "didn't fit the crime".

"Believe me, the hit that we’ve taken with the lack of wind tunnel time that we have compared to our competitors is a massive compromise," Horner told Sky Sports television.

"If wind tunnels don’t count then why don’t we just get rid of them?

"It’s always easy to throw shade when you’re not performing. It’s one of the things in Formula One that will always continue to happen."

Mercedes won an unprecedented eight constructors' titles in a row until the rules changed for 2022, with Red Bull dominant since then.

Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver, has not won a race since 2021.

Red Bull have won every race this season, with leading double world champion Max Verstappen 99 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez, and are chasing a 12th win in a row this weekend, one more than McLaren managed in 1988.

They have won 20 of the last 21 races and arrived at the Hungaroring with an upgraded car sporting changes to the side-pods with shallower radiator intakes.

"I’m just incredibly proud of the job that our team’s doing with the constraints and handicap that we have," said Horner.

"To be performing at the level we have this year, to have achieved 11 straight victories... it’s been an outstanding achievement."

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportRed BullHamilton LewisRussell GeorgeVerstappen MaxPerez SergioHungarian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Charles Leclerc leads Hungarian Grand Prix practice as Sergio Perez crashes
Updated
Max Verstappen armed with upgrades in pursuit of Hungarian triumph
Max Verstappen wins comfortably in Spain to continue title push and Red Bull domination
Show more
Auto racing
Drivers concerned at new tyre rules for qualifying ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
OPINION: If he finds his form, a Ricciardo return to Red Bull is exactly what F1 needs
HulKENberg? Haas driver laughs off his Barbie movie look
Lewis Hamilton concerned F1 could face further cost cap breaches
Ricciardo's return to Formula One grid changes nothing, says under-pressure Perez
Daniel Ricciardo says lure of 'fairy tale' ending led to AlphaTauri return
'Hurt' Nyck de Vries breaks silence after AlphaTauri exit
Daniel Ricciardo out to replace Sergio Perez for 2025, says Red Bull boss Horner
Jake Dennis takes Formula E lead into home London finale
Mitch Evans wins Rome's crash-hit Formula E race as Cassidy goes top
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Aubameyang joins Marseille
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |