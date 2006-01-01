Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Francesco Bagnaia pips Jorge Martin to pole for Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix with lap record

Francesco Bagnaia pips Jorge Martin to pole for Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix with lap record

Francesco Bagnaiain action
Francesco Bagnaiain actionREUTERS /Jennifer Lorenzini
Francesco Bagnaia (27) took pole position at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday, breaking his own lap record at the Misano circuit as Ducati bikes locked out the front row with Jorge Martin (26) and Enea Bastianini (26) in the top three.

Martin had initially claimed provisional pole with a lap record of his own but Bagnaia went more than two-tenths of a second faster with a time of one minute and 30.031 seconds to claim his second pole at the circuit in as many weeks.

Bagnaia is set for his 100th race in the premier class while Ducati are chasing their 100th victory, and the Italian could only smile after he nearly went below the 1:30 mark on his qualifying lap.

"Yesterday I said it could be difficult for the temperature and it was more or less the situation, because it was difficult to push like we wanted in the left corners," he said.

"But I'm very happy because being in both positions is the most important thing and we stand in the best position possible to try to win this afternoon (in the sprint)."

Misano, where the San Marino Grand Prix was also held two weeks ago, is hosting two races this year after MotoGP cancelled a scheduled race in Kazakhstan at Almaty's Sokol circuit due to flooding across the region.

Pramac Racing's Martin leads Bagnaia in the championship by seven points and he will look to redeem himself at the Misano circuit where his gamble to switch bikes during the San Marino Grand Prix backfired and he finished 15th.

"In terms of pace, Pecco (Bagnaia) and I are so close," Martin said.

Brad Binder had initially gone third fastest for KTM but Bagnaia's factory Ducati teammate Bastianini clinched third on the grid on home turf towards the end of the second qualifying session.

MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta was fifth fastest for Tech3 while Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing completes the second row.

Marc Marquez won the San Marino Grand Prix but he crashed in Q2 yet again and could not set a faster lap after swapping bikes, with the Spaniard coming in seventh-fastest and set to start on the third row.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportFrancesco BagnaiaJorge MartinEnea BastianiniPedro AcostaMarco BezzecchiBrad BinderMarc MarquezMotoGP
Related Articles
World champion Francesco Bagnaia sets pace with lap record at Misano
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia takes pole on home turf at San Marino Grand Prix
Bagnaia defies pain to top times in San Marino MotoGP practice
Show more
Auto racing
Lando Norris fastest in final Singapore practice as he continues weekend pace
Norris puts McLaren on top in Singapore practice as Russell crashes
Updated
McLaren modify controversial rear wing on cars after talks with FIA
Verstappen ordered to do 'work of public interest' after swearing
Sainz and Perez turn the page after Azerbaijan Grand Prix smash
Max Verstappen riled by call for F1 drivers to mind their language
Ricciardo unaware of any decision to drop him after Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's race engineer to be given promotion for 2025 season at Red Bull
Defiant Verstappen faces another big battle in Singapore as championship defence heats up
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard out with De Bruyne a doubt for big title clash
Reigning champion Swiatek withdraws from China Open citing personal reasons
All eyes on Manchester as City host Arsenal in Premier League title showdown
Tennis Tracker: Shelton & Fritz win doubles as teams finish level on Laver Cup's first day

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings