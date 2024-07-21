Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Rally Latvia WRC
  4. Toyota's Rovanpera goes back to his roots with WRC victory in Latvia

Toyota's Rovanpera goes back to his roots with WRC victory in Latvia

Updated
Rovanpera has been rallying competitively in Latvia since the age of 12
Rovanpera has been rallying competitively in Latvia since the age of 12AFP
Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera (23) went back to his roots to become the first winner of Rally Latvia as part of the world championship on Sunday.

Rovanpera, who was rallying competitively in Latvia at the age of 12, led from the start in Riga and dominated on the Baltic country's fast gravel roads to win the season's eighth round.

The double world champion beat French teammate and eight-time titleholder Sebastien Ogier by 39.2 seconds. Both are competing this season only part-time.

Estonian Ott Tanak, who was world champion in 2019, finished third for Hyundai and a further 25.3 seconds adrift after overtaking local hero Martins Sesks on the final stage.

Sesks, in only his second WRC rally, dropped to seventh after his M-Sport Ford Puma developed a transmission problem.

"It's been a great weekend," said Rovanpera. "It's cool to have the first win here. Latvia is an important place for me."

Belgian Thierry Neuville finished eighth and retained the overall championship lead for Hyundai, eight points clear of Tanak who moved five ahead of Toyota's Elfyn Evans.

The next round is in Finland from August 1st to 4th.

Mentions
Auto racingRovanpera KalleRally Latvia WRCWRCSesks MartinsOgier SebastienTanak OttEvans ElfynNeuville ThierryMotorsport
Related Articles
Eight-time world champion Ogier injured in crash in Poland
Mercedes chief Wolff blasts 'total underperformance' in Hungary qualifying flop
Verstappen says he is no longer the leader of the Formula 1 pack
Show more
Auto racing
Piastri wins first F1 race at Hungarian Grand Prix amid McLaren team orders row
Updated
Norris on pole as McLaren lock out Hungarian Grand Prix front row
Updated
Norris leads McLaren one-two in final Hungarian GP practice ahead of qualifying
Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen in Hungary practice as Charles Leclerc crashes
Mercedes' George Russell planning ahead with help from Novak Djokovic
Lewis Hamilton would have stayed at Mercedes on current form, says George Russell
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher coming out is good for Formula One but more to do
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot nearing Premier League move, Diaby agrees terms with Al Ittihad
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers
'Great feeling' as Nadal rallies to reach first final in two years at Bastad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings