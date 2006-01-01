Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Lando Norris fastest in final Singapore practice as he continues weekend pace

Lando Norris fastest in final Singapore practice as he continues weekend pace

Lando Norris in action
Lando Norris in actionREUTERS / Caroline Chia
McLaren's Lando Norris (24) was fastest by nearly half a second in final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, after the daylight session was briefly halted at the start by a large lizard on the track.

Norris, who was also fastest on Friday, looked the clear favourite for Sunday's floodlit night race after lapping the Marina Bay circuit with a time of one minute 29.646 seconds.

George Russell, who crashed his Mercedes on Friday, was 0.479 slower with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third and 0.785 off the pace.

"Lando is in a league of his own. The way he's driving his car puts it on rails," watching 2016 champion Nico Rosberg said on Sky Sports television.

"He's looking mighty out there, it's all close to perfection."

Norris is 59 points adrift of Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen with seven rounds, and three sprints, remaining.

Verstappen, who has never won in Singapore and suffered his worst race weekend of the season in the city state last year, was fourth -- a big improvement on Friday -- and 0.894 slower than Norris.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and sixth, with Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton seventh.

Leclerc said over the team radio that he had no grip, although the conditions will be very different for later qualifying.

Williams continued to perform strongly with Alex Albon eighth and Franco Colapinto ninth. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso completed the top 10.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportSingapore Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Lando NorrisMax VerstappenCharles LeclercOscar PiastriNico RosbergGeorge RussellFernando AlonsoFranco ColapintoLewis HamiltonAlexander AlbonWilliams ZanottoCarlos Sainz Jr.
Related Articles
Norris puts McLaren on top in Singapore practice as Russell crashes
Updated
McLaren's Piastri wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of pole-sitter Leclerc
Charles Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Baku for fourth year in a row
Show more
Auto racing
Francesco Bagnaia pips Jorge Martin to pole for Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix with lap record
McLaren modify controversial rear wing on cars after talks with FIA
Verstappen ordered to do 'work of public interest' after swearing
Sainz and Perez turn the page after Azerbaijan Grand Prix smash
Max Verstappen riled by call for F1 drivers to mind their language
Ricciardo unaware of any decision to drop him after Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's race engineer to be given promotion for 2025 season at Red Bull
Defiant Verstappen faces another big battle in Singapore as championship defence heats up
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard out with De Bruyne a doubt for big title clash
Reigning champion Swiatek withdraws from China Open citing personal reasons
All eyes on Manchester as City host Arsenal in Premier League title showdown
Football Tracker: Palmer extends Chelsea's lead at West Ham, Sociedad level with Valladolid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings