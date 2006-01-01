McLaren team member taken to hospital after Spanish GP fire

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. McLaren team member taken to hospital after Spanish GP fire

McLaren team member taken to hospital after Spanish GP fire

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at McLaren motor-home at the Circuit de Catalunya
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at McLaren motor-home at the Circuit de Catalunya AFP
A McLaren employee was taken to hospital after a fire forced the Formula One team to evacuate their paddock headquarters before final practice and qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

The team said the Circuit de Catalunya emergency services and local fire brigade were on the scene within minutes of the alarm and the fire in the hospitality hub was quickly extinguished.

"One McLaren team member has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and all McLaren personnel and guests are accounted for," McLaren added, thanking rival teams for their offers of assistance.

The drama, with fire engines in the paddock and the area around the team hospitality cordoned off, had no apparent impact on the team's drivers who use the temporary construction as their base in the paddock.

McLaren's Lando Norris was second fastest in final practice with Australian Oscar Piastri 10th.

Mentions
Auto racingMcLarenMotorsportSpanish Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton on top during tight second Spanish Grand Prix practice
Updated
Max Verstappen back in a happy place for Formula 1 triple header
Leclerc edges Hamilton in Monaco practice with Verstappen struggling in fourth
Show more
Auto racing
Lando Norris snatches pole from Max Verstappen ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fastest in final practice for home Spanish Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff rages at Lewis Hamilton 'sabotage' email
Renault boss Luca de Meo appoints Briatore as F1 advisor for Alpine
Sainz hopes to make a decision on his Formula 1 future very soon
Two men arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Schumachers
Ferrari survive late drama to win second straight Le Mans 24 Hours race
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Chelsea sign Brazilian talent
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal leading Turkey in battle for top spot in Group F
Jannik Sinner survives Jan-Lennard Struff test to reach Halle Open semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings