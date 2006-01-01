Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate

Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate

Jude Bellingham celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring England's opening goal against Slovakia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.
Jude Bellingham celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring England's opening goal against Slovakia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.Adrian Dennis / AFP
Lionel Messi (37) will not win another Ballon d'Or this year after being left out of the nominees revealed by organisers on Wednesday, as six England stars feature alongside members of Spain's Euro 2024 and Real Madrid's Champions League-winning teams.

Messi claimed the eighth Ballon d'Or of his glittering career last year. Now aged 37, he is not among the 30 contenders this time despite winning another title with Argentina at the Copa America in July.

The former Barcelona superstar, now playing club football in MLS for Inter Miami, was also missing from the nominees in 2022 when Karim Benzema took the honours.

However, he returned to win last year after leading Argentina to glory at the World Cup in Qatar.

The most prestigious individual award in football is voted for by a jury of journalists from each of the top 100 countries in FIFA's world ranking.

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior is among the favourites and is one of six members of the Madrid team that won La Liga and the Champions League last season to be nominated.

Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Antonio Rudiger and Fede Valverde are the others, while Kylian Mbappe - who left Paris Saint-Germain for Real over the close season - features too.

Carvajal is among the contenders from the victorious Spain team alongside Alejandro Grimaldo, Dani Olmo, Rodri, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Manchester City's Norwegian star Erling Haaland and England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane are on the list as well, but there is no place for five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo, now 39.

Xabi Alonso, who won the Bundesliga in an unbeaten season with Bayer Leverkusen, is among the favourites for best coach.

His rivals include Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and Spain's Luis de la Fuente.

Meanwhile, Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Spain will hope to retain the women's Ballon d'Or.

Former winners Ada Hegerberg and Alexia Putellas are also nominated, along with five members of the United States' Olympic gold medal-winning team in Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Horan and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is due to take place in Paris on October 28th.

Mentions
FootballLionel MessiJude BellinghamErling HaalandDani OlmoLamine YamalVinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira JuniorAlejandro GrimaldoAntonio RudigerFederico ValverdeHarry KaneToni KroosKylian MbappeRodrigo HernandezNico WilliamsAitana BonmatiAda HegerbergLindsey HoranAlyssa NaeherAlexia PutellasTrinity RodmanSophia SmithMallory Swanson
Related Articles
Kylian Mbappe ready for Bernabeu bow as Carlo Ancelotti seeks Madrid balance
Real Madrid's Bellingham set to be sidelined for three weeks with muscle injury
Kylian Mbappe bolsters stellar Real Madrid's LaLiga title defence
Show more
Football
Insatiable Spain hungry for more, says coach Luis de la Fuente
Roberto Martinez says Portugal must be ready to deal with criticism
Former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels joins Roma
Angel Gomes: England call-up justifies 'difficult' decision to leave Manchester United
Inter Milan ultra leader kills Italian mafia heir 'after being shot'
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Updated
Valencia striker Rafa Mir conditionally released in alleged sexual assault case
EXCLUSIVE: Former Marseille star Waddle impressed by instant impact of De Zerbi & Greenwood
Ryan Gravenberch hopes Liverpool form wins him spot in Netherlands team
Most Read
Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England's Nations League games
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Paula Badosa bemoans 'disaster' display in US Open quarter-final defeat
Dimitrov looks for positives after more Grand Slam disappointment

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings