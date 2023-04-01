Cleveland Guardians acquire outfielder Estevan Florial from New York Yankees

Estevan Florial in action for the New York Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians acquired outfielder Estevan Florial (26) from the New York Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Cody Morris (27).

Florial played in 19 games for the Yankees in 2023 and batted .230 with three doubles and eight RBIs.

In 48 games over four seasons with New York (2020-23), Florial slashed .209/.313/.296 with one home run and 11 RBIs.

Morris was 1-2 with a 3.41 ERA in 13 games (five starts) for Cleveland from 2022-23. He struck out 32 batters and walked 18 in 31 2/3 innings.