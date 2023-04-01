Cleveland Guardians acquire outfielder Estevan Florial from New York Yankees

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. Cleveland Guardians acquire outfielder Estevan Florial from New York Yankees
Cleveland Guardians acquire outfielder Estevan Florial from New York Yankees
Estevan Florial in action for the New York Yankees
Estevan Florial in action for the New York Yankees
Reuters
The Cleveland Guardians acquired outfielder Estevan Florial (26) from the New York Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Cody Morris (27).

Florial played in 19 games for the Yankees in 2023 and batted .230 with three doubles and eight RBIs.

In 48 games over four seasons with New York (2020-23), Florial slashed .209/.313/.296 with one home run and 11 RBIs.

Morris was 1-2 with a 3.41 ERA in 13 games (five starts) for Cleveland from 2022-23. He struck out 32 batters and walked 18 in 31 2/3 innings.

Mentions
BaseballFlorial EstevanMorris CodyNew York YankeesCleveland GuardiansMLBAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Shohei Ohtani wins second American League MVP award in unanimous vote
San Diego Padres sign Japanese pitcher Yuki Matsui to five-year MLB deal
Dodgers strike again, reportedly landing Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Show more
Baseball
Ohtani says Dodgers passion for winning led to signing, salary deferral
Two-way Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani agrees to join Los Angeles Dodgers
Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto posts for MLB free agency
MLB owners approve Athletics' controversial move to Las Vegas from Oakland
San Diego Padres owner and chairman Peter Seidler dies aged 63
LA Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw has shoulder surgery and hopeful about return
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Minority stake holder Jim Ratcliffe calls for Manchester United supporters to be patient
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Hojlund the hero as Man Utd come from behind to stun Villa in festive thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings