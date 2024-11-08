Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw remains hopeful after multiple successful surgeries

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw remains hopeful after multiple successful surgeries

AFP
Clayton Kershaw can drink another cold one as he has two successful surgeries following his second World Series victory
Clayton Kershaw can drink another cold one as he has two successful surgeries following his second World Series victoryGetty Images via AFP / Kevork Djansezian
The Los Angeles Dodgers' three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw (36) said he underwent foot and knee surgeries on Thursday and aims to return for his 18th season in 2025.

Kershaw said he had procedures on his left foot and to repair the meniscus in his left knee.

"Planning to crush some rehab and be good as can be come next year," he said in an Instagram post. "Thanks for all the prayers and support! World Series champs!"

Kershaw had left shoulder surgery before the 2024 season and played just seven games for the Dodgers, who beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

He missed the first four months of the season and was sidelined again in August with a foot injury.

Kershaw is the Dodgers' all-time leader in strikeouts with 2,968 and second on the team's all-time win list with 212.

He won the Cy Young as the National League's top pitcher in 2011, 2013 and 2014, adding the NL Most Valuable Player award in 2014 and helping the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020.

Mentions
BaseballClayton KershawLos Angeles DodgersNew York YankeesAmerican SportsMLB
Related Articles
Ohtani to have surgery on shoulder after picking up injury during World Series win
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani 'honoured' to win maiden World Series title
Dodgers make stunning comeback to beat Yankees and seal World Series triumph
Show more
Baseball
Former Cy Young winner Blake Snell opts out of contract with San Francisco Giants
Shohei Ohtani a hero in hometown of Oshu regardless of World Series outcome
Volpe's grand slam helps Yankees avoid World Series sweep with win over Dodgers
Freeman stars as Dodgers beat Yankees to reach brink of World Series crown
Ohtani injury dampens celebrations as Dodgers down Yankees to take 2-0 World Series lead
Freeman slam lifts Dodgers over Yankees in World Series thriller
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings