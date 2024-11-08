Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw remains hopeful after multiple successful surgeries

Clayton Kershaw can drink another cold one as he has two successful surgeries following his second World Series victory

The Los Angeles Dodgers' three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw (36) said he underwent foot and knee surgeries on Thursday and aims to return for his 18th season in 2025.

Kershaw said he had procedures on his left foot and to repair the meniscus in his left knee.

"Planning to crush some rehab and be good as can be come next year," he said in an Instagram post. "Thanks for all the prayers and support! World Series champs!"

Kershaw had left shoulder surgery before the 2024 season and played just seven games for the Dodgers, who beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

He missed the first four months of the season and was sidelined again in August with a foot injury.

Kershaw is the Dodgers' all-time leader in strikeouts with 2,968 and second on the team's all-time win list with 212.

He won the Cy Young as the National League's top pitcher in 2011, 2013 and 2014, adding the NL Most Valuable Player award in 2014 and helping the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020.