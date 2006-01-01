MLB roundup: Dodgers open with back-to-back-to-back HRs in win over Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman became the first trio in franchise history to open a game with three consecutive homers and Tommy Edman delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Saturday.

Freeman had three hits and two RBIs as the Dodgers had a 16-5 edge in hits while defeating Arizona for the second straight night. Los Angeles has won four straight games and 10 of 12 and leads the National League West by six games over the Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.

Corbin Carroll hit an inside-the-park homer and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a conventional blast for Arizona, which lost for the fourth time in five games.

Ben Casparius (1-0) pitched a flawless eighth for the Dodgers in his big-league debut. Evan Phillips then worked a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Will Wagner homered among his career-high five hits, highlighting Toronto's season-high 23-hit output as the Blue Jays pounded Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Spencer Horwitz (3-for 5, three RBIs), Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger also homered and Leo Jimenez drove in three for the Blue Jays, who evened the series at 1-1 heading into Sunday afternoon's rubber match. Nathan Lukes finished 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs.

Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios (14-9) pitched six scoreless innings against his former team. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out five. Twins right-hander Zebby Matthews (1-2) was shellacked for nine runs on 10 hits in two innings. He walked none and struck out five.

Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings for his first win in nearly two months, Brendan Donovan hit a three-run homer in the third inning and St. Louis recorded a victory over host New York.

The Cardinals improved to 8-11 in their past 19 games and are at .500 at 68-68 for the fifth time since August 15th. St. Louis won for the first time in eight all-time regular-season games at Yankee Stadium.

Gibson (8-6) allowed one run and five hits and matched his longest outing of the season. Giancarlo Stanton had a pinch-hit bases-clearing double in the eighth off Andrew Kittredge when the Yankees had six hits and scored four runs.

Javier Assad pitched six innings and Nico Hoerner had two hits and scored twice as Chicago beat host Washington to notch its fifth straight win.

The Cubs have won eight of nine as they contend for a National League wild-card spot. Assad (7-4) allowed three runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out four. Porter Hodge pitched the ninth for his third save despite allowing two baserunners.

Nats rookie starter DJ Herz (2-7), drafted by the Cubs in 2019, made his first start against them. He allowed four runs on three hits and two walks over 4 2/3 innings and struck out five. Andres Chaparro homered for Washington and Jose Tena had three hits.

After giving up 13 runs to San Diego in a lopsided series-opening loss, host Tampa Bay returned the favour a day later, scoring nine runs over the first five innings.

Tampa Bay recorded 13 hits as Junior Caminero hit a three-run home run and Jose Caballero went 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Starter Shane Baz (2-2) got the win on the mound, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks over five innings.

San Diego's Randy Vasquez (4-7) was credited with the loss. He gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings. The Padres had 10 hits, including Jake Cronenworth's two-run homer in the first inning.

Other results:

Tigers 2 Red Sox 1

Pirates 3 Guardians 0

Rangers 3 A's 2

Mets 5 White Sox 3

Astros 5 Royals 2

Brewers 5 Reds 4

Phillies 3 Braves 0

Marlins 4 Giants 3

Rockies 7 Orioles 5

Angels 5 Mariners 4