  MLB roundup: Manny Machado and Padres defeat Marlins in 10th to extend run

MLB roundup: Manny Machado and Padres defeat Marlins in 10th to extend run

Manny Machado hits a two-run double against the Miami Marlins
Manny Machado hits a two-run double against the Miami MarlinsReuters
In his homecoming, Manny Machado (32) drove in three runs - including two in the decisive 10th inning - as the San Diego Padres defeated the host Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night.

San Diego has won six straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Padres rookie Jackson Merrill nearly upstaged Machado by going 3-for-4 and finishing a double shy of the cycle. Merrill, who also had two steals, two RBIs and a stellar catch in center, led off the ninth with a homer to send the game to extra innings.

Miami reliever George Soriano blew a save chance in the ninth. Brett de Geus (0-1) took the loss in his Marlins debut, allowing four runs (three earned) in the 10th. San Diego's Jason Adam (7-4) earned the win with a scoreless ninth.

Dodgers 9, Pirates 5

Right-hander Jack Flaherty had 10 strikeouts in his home debut and was backed by three home runs as Los Angeles earned a victory over visiting Pittsburgh in the opener of a three-game series.

In his second start since he was traded from the Detroit Tigers to his hometown team, Flaherty (9-5) gave up four runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings and threw 110 pitches. Four Dodgers pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts. Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Enrique Hernandez each hit home runs as the Dodgers won for the fourth time in their past six games.

Oneil Cruz and Joey Bart each hit home runs for the Pirates, who lost their fifth consecutive game. Right-hander Mitch Keller (10-6) gave up seven runs on seven hits in four innings for Pittsburgh. Right-hander Domingo German made his Pirates debut and gave up two runs in four relief innings.

Twins 4, Guardians 2 (Game 1)

Carlos Santana and Ryan Jeffers each homered for host Minnesota in the first game of a double-header.

Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (12-5) fired six scoreless innings and struck out nine. He held Cleveland to two hits and two walks.

Joey Cantillo (0-2) took the loss and Brayan Rocchio hit a two-run homer.

Twins 6, Guardians 3 (Game 2)

Matt Wallner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, and Minnesota pulled away for a win over Cleveland in the second game of a double-header in Minneapolis.

Willi Castro stole home for the Twins, who won both games of the day-night double-header. Minnesota moved within 1 1/2 games of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.

Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer to lead Cleveland at the plate. The Guardians lost their seventh game in a row, extending their worst streak of the season.

Orioles 4, Rays 1

Former Tampa Bay pitcher Zach Eflin (8-7) scattered four hits over seven shutout innings, and Colton Cowser and Cedric Mullins each homered for visiting Baltimore.

Eflin, who was traded on July 26, walked one and struck out seven.

Dylan Carlson homered for Tampa Bay. Zack Littell (5-8) allowed three runs on eight hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Catch up on all the results here.


Baseball MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Pittsburgh Pirates Minnesota Twins Cleveland Guardians San Diego Padres Miami Marlins Baltimore Orioles Tampa Bay Rays
