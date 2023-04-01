MLB roundup: Milwaukee Brewers clinch NL Central despite loss to St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas allowed one run over seven innings to pace the visiting St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-1 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night, but the Brewers still clinched the National League Central title.

Milwaukee wrapped up the division when the Chicago Cubs lost 7-6 at Atlanta on Tuesday night. It marks the third division title for the Brewers over the last six seasons.

Mikolas (8-13) gave up five hits, struck out five and walked two in a 101-pitch outing. Drew VerHagen followed with a perfect eighth and Ryan Helsley struck out the side in the ninth for his 13th save in 18 opportunities for the Cards.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (7-5) allowed four runs on three hits in five innings, striking out five and walking two. Carlos Santana had an RBI double for Milwaukee.

Johan Rojas singled to center field with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning and host Philadelphia clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season, beating Pittsburgh.

Rojas had two hits and Brandon Marsh hit a solo home run for the Phillies. Aaron Nola pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and one run with eight strikeouts and no walks. Jeff Hoffman (5-2) earned the win.

Henry Davis hit a home run and single and Bryan Reynolds added a homer for the Pirates. Mitch Keller gave up three hits and two runs with six strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to highlight a five-run first inning and Alex Kirilloff also homered as Minnesota handed Oakland its record 109th loss this season with a victory in the opener of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

Donovan Solano went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double and three runs, and Christian Vazquez had a three-run double for the American League Central Division champion Twins.

Seth Brown had a two-run homer for the A's, whose 109th loss broke a tie with the 1979 squad that finished 54-108 for most losses in a season since the team moved to Oakland in 1968. The franchise record is 117 set by the Connie Mack-managed Philadelphia Athletics (36-117) in 1916.

Nolan Jones homered among his two hits, Brendan Rodgers had three hits and Colorado beat Los Angeles in the first game of a split doubleheader in Denver.

Chase Anderson (1-6) tossed five shutout innings and Tyler Kinley got the final three outs for his fifth save of the season for the Rockies, who snapped a seven-game skid.

Jason Heyward had three hits for Los Angeles. Dodgers opener Caleb Ferguson (7-4) allowed three runs on three hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Elly De La Cruz went deep twice for his first career multi-homer performance, lifting visiting Cincinnati over Cleveland.

De La Cruz went deep to lead off the fourth inning and added a two-run shot in the ninth to boost his home-run total to 13 on the season. He also had an RBI single in the fifth inning. Christian Encarnacion-Strand launched a two-run homer, TJ Friedl also went deep and Spencer Steer ripped an RBI triple for the Reds.

Cleveland's Bo Naylor launched a three-run blast and Kole Calhoun and Andres Gimenez added back-to-back homers.

Gunnar Henderson homered, Kyle Bradish pitched eight strong innings and Baltimore defeated visiting Washington to reduce its magic number to clinch the AL East to two.

In his longest outing of the season, Bradish (12-7) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four. He lowered his ERA to 2.86. Yennier Cano struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray (8-13) nearly matched Bradish, allowing a run on five hits over six innings. Keibert Ruiz and Luis Garcia each reached on a single and a walk for Washington.

Pinch hitter Akil Baddoo and Parker Meadows hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and host Detroit snapped Kansas City's six-game winning streak.

Baddoo's 11th homer of the season broke a 2-2 deadlock. Spencer Torkelson supplied a two-run double for the Tigers in the opener of a three-game series. Jason Foley (3-3) pitched one scoreless inning of relief to pick up the win.

Salvador Perez, Nick Pratto and Nick Loftin drove in the runs for the Royals. Kansas City starter Zack Greinke gave up one hit and one walk in five scoreless innings.