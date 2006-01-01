Advertisement
  MLB roundup: Padres edge Dodgers, Mets on the brink after beating Phillies

Shohei Ohtani (left) strikes out in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres
Shohei Ohtani (left) strikes out in the eighth inning against the San Diego PadresHARRY HOW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
The San Diego Padres sent the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers to the brink of postseason elimination with a 6-5 victory in a roller-coaster Major League Baseball playoff clash on Tuesday.

A wild game at an electric Petco Park saw Los Angeles take a first-inning lead through a Mookie Betts solo home run before the Padres punished multiple Dodgers fielding blunders to erupt for six runs in the second inning.

The Dodgers recovered from that second inning disaster to get within one run after Teoscar Hernandez blasted a towering grand slam off Padres starter Michael King to make it 6-5 in the top of the third.

But after that early frenzy of scoring, the Padres pitching unit took over and closed out a win, which gives them the chance to seal victory in the best-of-five National League Division Series in game four on Wednesday.

The Padres, who blitzed the Dodgers 10-2 in an ill-tempered game two on Sunday, once again turned on the offensive power early on.

Fernando Tatis Jr's two-run home run off Walker Buehler completed a second inning catastrophe for the Dodgers, who squandered the opportunity to take early outs through fielding mistakes from Freddie Freeman and Miguel Rojas.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani - the home run hero of his team's game one victory - once again struggled to make an impression on the Padres pitching, finishing with just one hit from four at bats.

"Just amazing. What can I say? It's a beautiful time to be here," an elated Tatis said after the win.

"We've still got a lot of work to do, so it's one step at a time. We're showing up - we're going hard from the first pitch, and that's the energy that we need."

'Miracle' Mets march on

In Tuesday's other playoff game, Pete Alonso led an offensive onslaught and Sean Manaea produced a gem as the New York Mets took a 2-1 series lead against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win at Citi Field.

Alonso blasted a second-inning home run to open the scoring while Manaea shut down the Phillies bats through seven scoreless innings.

The result means New York, who finished in third place behind Philadelphia and Atlanta in the regular season, can book an improbable trip to the National League Championship Series with victory in game four on Wednesday.

Philadelphia had yanked back the series momentum with a thrilling win in game two on Sunday after being stunned in game one a day earlier.

But the Mets reclaimed the initiative in clinical fashion on Tuesday thanks to the first playoff victory of Manaea's career.

The win was especially sweet for Manaea, who had been battered for five runs in less than two innings by the Phillies during a nightmare playoff performance in 2022.

With Manaea dominant, the Mets batting jumped on Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola.

Alonso got things going with a 385-foot blast to right field in the second before Jesse Winker doubled the lead with the second homer of the game to make it 2-0 in the fourth.

Nola was hooked after giving up two walks to help the Mets load the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Reliever Orion Kerkering came in to staunch the bleeding but shipped a two-out single to Starling Marte which allowed Alonso and Brandon Nimmo to cross home plate for a 4-0 lead.

The Mets tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh after Jose Iglesias singled to score Harrison Baden and Nimmo, making the score 6-0.

Philadelphia finally got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning after singles from Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, but the Mets extended their lead in the eighth before closer Ryne Stanek wrapped up the win.

Mentions
BaseballMLBSan Diego PadresNew York MetsPhiladelphia PhilliesLos Angeles DodgersAmerican Sports
Begiristain set to leave Manchester City after season, Viana tipped to come in

