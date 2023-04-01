Ben Simmons wants to play for Australia at Paris Olympics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Ben Simmons wants to play for Australia at Paris Olympics
Ben Simmons wants to play for Australia at Paris Olympics
Simmons has been plagued by injuries in recent years
Simmons has been plagued by injuries in recent years
Profimedia
All-Star forward Ben Simmons (27) says he wants to play for Australia at the Paris Olympics next year, ending a decade-long absence from the Boomers team.

The Australian has been plagued by injuries in recent years but said he was confident he would be back on court for the Brooklyn Nets in the next NBA season and fit for the Olympics.

"Olympics? Yeah, 100%," he said in an interview with the Andscape website.

"To me, I'm going to play when I'm ready. There hasn't really been a time where I've been prepared and ready physically.

"But next year, my goal is to be on the Olympic team."

Melbourne-born Simmons said he had not yet informed Basketball Australia of his intentions and fans Down Under might be forgiven for not getting too excited.

The three-times NBA All Star has frequently committed to playing for the land of his birth at the Olympics and World Cups over the last nine years only to later withdraw.

Australia, bronze medallists at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will qualify for the Paris Olympics if they achieve a better finish than New Zealand at the ongoing World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Mentions
Simmons BenBrooklyn NetsAmerican SportsNBABasketball
Basketball
BWC roundup: Germany and Lithuania sweep groups
Updated
NBA stars rip into sprint king Noah Lyles over 'world champ' claims
Basketball World Cup roundup: USA down Greece, Spain & Serbia continue perfect starts
Favourites United States and Spain start Basketball World Cup campaigns with routs
Bronny James to return to court in 'near future' after cardiac arrest
Basketball World Cup roundup: Gilgeous-Alexander masterclass helps Canada thrash France
Basketball World Cup roundup: Mills and Giddey lead Australia to win over Finland
Los Angeles Lakers announce plans to honour Kobe Bryant with bronze statue
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in Fati talks, Al Arabi on Verratti tail
Team of the Week: Ruthless Ronaldo bags hat-trick, Sterling steps up
Carlos Alcaraz surrenders top ranking but looks to keep US Open title
Coco Gauff slams officiating after stormy US Open win over Laura Siegemund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |