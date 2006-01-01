Advertisement
Boston beat Denver in NBA exhibition season opener but Jokic says omens are good

Derick White of the Boston Celtics drives against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during the match
Derick White of the Boston Celtics drives against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets during the matchFrancois Nel / Getty Images via AFP
Veteran guard Russell Westbrook (35) made his debut for the Denver Nuggets as they opened the NBA pre-season by losing to Boston in Abu Dhabi on Friday but was in awe of one his new team-mates.

Nikola Jokic "sits in a category of his own", Westbrook, a 16-year NBA veteran, said after the game.

Playing the first of two preseason games against the Boston Celtics in the UAE capital, the Nuggets, the 2023 NBA champions, squandered a 14-point lead and lost 107-103 to the team that took the crown at the end of last season.

Westbrook, a former league MVP and nine-time All-Star, joined the Nuggets in July after spending last season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He shared some minutes with centre Jokic in the first half before the Nuggets rested their starters.

"He's so unique in the sense of he's so unselfish," said Westbrook of the three-time MVP.

"He loves to be able to make the game easy for his teammates and he's done that and won a championship and multiple MVPs and he's still the same person since I've been around.

"I'm grateful to be on his team and learn from him as well."

Jokic had 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a 71.4 field goal percentage in under 17 minutes of play.

He is coming off a hectic summer during which he helped Serbia to a bronze medal at the Olympic Games. He said on Friday that his participation in an international tournament might be a good omen for the Nuggets.

"Last time, I remember, when I played for the national team, we won the championship, so maybe that's saying something, maybe not, who knows.

"Most players say that summer tournaments, like the Olympics, kind of help you stay in shape or to get better maybe," said Jokic.

"I definitely had a really good time and I think I improved playing for the national team."

The Celtics began with three Olympic gold medallists Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White alongside Luke Kornet and Jrue Holiday but it was their second unit that cut their deficit.

Guard Payton Prichard scored 21 points, including six 3-pointers from 12 attempts.

Boston players combined for 61 three-point attempts, which would have been a franchise record had it been an official game.

"I don't know if we'll take 61 most nights," said Pritchard. "I think we'll get to the rim more during the season."

NBA Finals MVP Brown addressed the Abu Dhabi crowd with some Arabic words ahead of the game. He had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of play, while Tatum had 12, six and five.

The capacity crowd at Etihad Arena was star-studded, with a host of football legends in attendance, including Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Roberto Carlos and Alessandro Del Piero.

Jokic said he was happy to see them all in one place, adding: "Thierry Henry was my favourite player, when he was in Arsenal, I really loved him. He was really fast and I'm going to say a game-changer. He was a really good player."

Boston and Denver will square off again in a second preseason game on Sunday.

The 2024/25 NBA season tips off on October 22nd.

