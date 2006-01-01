Boston Celtics set to give Jayson Tatum record-breaking 4M deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Boston Celtics set to give Jayson Tatum record-breaking $314M deal

Boston Celtics set to give Jayson Tatum record-breaking $314M deal

Jayson Tatum with the NBA Championship
Jayson Tatum with the NBA ChampionshipReuters
The Boston Celtics and All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum (26) are finalising a five-year 'supermax' extension worth $314 million, which would be the largest deal in NBA history, The Athletic and ESPN reported Monday.

The deal comes after Tatum helped guide the Celtics to the NBA title this summer, the 18th in franchise history.

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 74 regular-season starts before adding 25.0 points, 9.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game in Boston's 19-game romp through the playoffs.

Tatum was an All-NBA first-team selection for the third straight year and has been named to five All-Star Games. He has spent his entire seven-year NBA career in Boston and has career averages of 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest over 513 games.

The Celtics also locked up starting guard Derrick White to a $126 million contract extension earlier Monday.

Mentions
BasketballNBATatum JaysonWhite DerrickBoston CelticsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead Mavs against Celtics for NBA crown
Boston Celtics grind to overtime win over Indiana Pacers in East finals opener
Boston Celtics owners put championship winning team up for sale
Show more
Basketball
Paul George reportedly signing four-year, $212M deal with Philadelphia 76ers
Bronny joins father Lebron at Los Angeles Lakers in historic first for NBA
Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid healthy for Team USA's Olympic training camp
Bronny James and anxious dad LeBron await NBA fate after draft snub
Boston Celtics centre Kristaps Porzingis out for several months after surgery
Suns owner says Kevin Durant is staying in Phoenix to compete for title
Hawks select France's Zaccharie Risacher with top pick in NBA Draft
Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to have surgery and miss Olympics with Latvia
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Costa saves three straight in shootout as Portugal advance past Slovenia
Transfer News LIVE: Villa swoop for Juve duo & Barkley, Batshuayi joins Galatasaray
Sabalenka and Azarenka pull out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries
Old rivals France and Belgium meet once again in last-16 tie at EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings