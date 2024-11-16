NBA roundup: Davis and James key in Lakers win, Cavaliers maintain unbeaten start

Lebron James pivotal for the Los Angeles Lakers in their win over the Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Davis scored 40 points and LeBron James made more history to spark the Los Angeles Lakers over San Antonio 120-115 on Friday, launching their bid to defend the NBA Cup.

James managed a triple double in a fourth consecutive game for the first time in his 22 NBA seasons, the 39-year-old legend delivering 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists over a game-high 38 minutes.

"I love the game and I'm happy I'm still able to come out here and make some plays to help our ball club win," James said.

James tied a Lakers triple-double record streak and became the oldest player in NBA history with four triple doubles in a row, all in winning efforts, although his seven turnovers stung.

"I'm just putting the work in. My teammates trust me with the ball," James said.

"I guess they trusted me a little too much tonight with the seven turnovers. I've got to be a lot better than that if I'm going to have the ball in my hands. I'll clean that up."

Davis, who also grabbed 12 rebounds, won a battle of the big men with last season's NBA Rookie of the Year, Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, who had 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Spurs in the West Group B clash.

"Another magnificent game by AD," James said. "We lean on AD every night. The ball goes to him not only the first option but also the second option... He has definitely been a beast this year."

After Stefon Castle's basket gave the Spurs a 115-114 lead, Davis made a slam dunk with 91 seconds to play and James sank a layup, his first basket in more than 20 minutes.

Castle missed a tying 3-point attempt and James made two free throws to seal San Antonio's fate.

Davis drove to the hoop and banged his right knee into the left knee of Wembanyama late in the game but both were playing at the finish.

The Cleveland Cavaliers remained undefeated, downing Chicago 144-126 as games were played in all six NBA Cup groups.

Clubs looked for a strong start in the in-season tournament, trying to reach December's final four in Las Vegas with results also counting in the NBA regular-season standings.

'The vibes are right'

Cleveland improved to 14-0 as Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead the East Group C rout.

"It's just so much fun. The vibes are right," Cleveland's Jarrett Allen said. "It just seems like everything is clicking right now."

The Cavaliers are only the sixth team in NBA history to start 14-0, matching the fourth-best start in league history.

James Harden matched Ray Allen for second behind Stephen Curry on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers list, going 3-for-9 from beyond the arc to reach 2,973 for his career and score 21 points for the Los Angeles Clippers in their 125-104 loss at Houston.

Jabari Smith led the Rockets with 28 points in the West Group A matchup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points to lead Oklahoma City over visiting Phoenix 99-83, keeping the Thunder in the Western Conference lead at 11-2 in the Group B game.

In West Group C, Brandon Ingram had 29 points as host New Orleans snapped a six-game losing skid by beating Denver 101-94. Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, the league's rebounds and assists leader, was out for personal reasons as Denver's five-game win streak ended.

In East Group C, Atlanta's Dyson Daniels led eight double-figure scorers with 25 points as the Hawks beat visiting Washington 129-117.

In East Group A, Orlando's Franz Wagner scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Magic over visiting Philadelphia 98-86 despite 29 points from Jared McCain and 20 points by Joel Embiid.

At New York, Jalen Brunson's 3-pointer with six seconds remaining gave the Knicks a 124-122 victory over Brooklyn. Brunson had 37 points while Cam Thomas hit 43 for the Nets.

In East Group B, Bam Adebayo scored 30 points as Miami beat host Indiana 124-111 while Malik Beasley's 20 points led Detroit over host Toronto 99-95.