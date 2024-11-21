Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Basketball
  NBA
  Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic set to miss a week or more with a sprained wrist

Sébastien Gente
Luka Doncic is set for a spell on the sidelines
Luka Doncic is set for a spell on the sidelinesRichard Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
After a sluggish start to the season, Luka Doncic (25) is set to be sidelined with a sprained wrist. The Dallas Mavericks star will be out for at least a week.

For the time being, the Dallas Mavericks' start to the season is far from living up to expectations.

Last year's finalists, the Texans are currently far from their ambitions, even if their record is positive (eight wins and seven losses). They are in 10th place in the dreaded Western Conference, and they have been criticised for their style of play and defence.

Criticism has also been levelled in particular at a certain Doncic, mocked for a botched defensive move that cost them a win against the Utah Jazz last week. Despite his usual stats (28.1 points, 7.6 assists, 7.6 rebounds), the Slovenian has been criticised for his impact, and he is not going to have the opportunity to set the record straight.

Indeed, renowned insider Shams Charania has just announced that Luka Magic has suffered a wrist injury.

Doncic is suffering from a sprained wrist, and will therefore be out for a week. However, this is minimal, as a further assessment of his injury is scheduled, and his absence could therefore be extended.

Was it this injury that led to his disputed start to the season, or was it the other way around? Let's hope his absence doesn't last too long because in a Western Conference that's even tighter than usual, a losing streak could be detrimental to the Mavs' chances of qualification.

Mentions
BasketballLuka DoncicDallas MavericksNBAAmerican Sports
