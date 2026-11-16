After missing almost the entire last season with an injury, he was itching to touch the basketball and make a play. Score. Pass. Do what he does best.

The Memphis Grizzlies were hosting the Utah Jazz for their season home opener. The new-looking Grizzlies were surrounded by questions. Who can be the new star? Is Memphis going to be competitive?

After tip-off, Ty Jerome quickly answered every question.

Making an immediate statement as Memphis' starting point guard, Jerome shot an incredible 17-of-25 from the field, including 5-of-10 from three-point range, while adding seven rebounds and six assists in just under 32 minutes. He delivered the best scoring performance of his professional career, finishing with 45 points in a 123–103 Memphis victory.

Early in the fourth quarter, Jerome knocked down a 33-foot shot from the logo, pushing his scoring total past 40 points. The arena exploded. Not a bad way to introduce yourself to Memphis fans!

A New York kid with big dreams

Jerome was born and raised in New York City, and basketball was the only thing that sparked interest in him. He started dribbling basketballs by age three and played in weekend youth tournaments across the four NYC boroughs starting at age five. Nothing compared to chasing the orange ball.

In high school, he was on the varsity team all four years and earned all-state honours as a junior and senior. He was a four-star recruit and had scholarship offers from mostly mid-major schools. But then there was Virginia. An established basketball powerhouse competing in the ACC.

An offer impossible to turn down, Jerome signed with the Cavaliers.

After arriving in Charlottesville, the youth prospect joined a poised program with ambitions to compete for the national title.

He came off the bench as a freshman, serving as a backup point guard and gaining experience. It was clear that Jerome’s journey wasn’t going to be the common one-and-done experience. He knew that if he wanted to make it to the next level, he needed to stay and develop.

As a sophomore, he took over the starting point guard spot. He developed into one of the team's leaders, showcasing his ability to score, distribute the ball, and control the pace of the game. On December 30, 2017, he scored a career-high 31 points against Boston College.

He led the Cavaliers to the No. 1 seed going into March Madness. As one of the top teams in the country, Virginia were eyeing the national championship.

From the bottom to the top

A disaster struck instead. The Cavaliers faced the sixteenth-seeded UMBC Retrievers in the first round. But what was supposed to be an easy start to the tournament turned into a nightmare as Virginia couldn’t find a recipe to outplay the Retrievers.

The score was tied at 21 after the first half, and everybody thought the favourite was going to take over. UMBC never allowed it. They took the second half by storm and outscored the Cavaliers by 20 points, upsetting Virginia 74-54.

The basketball world was stunned. It was the first time in history that the No. 16 took down the No. 1 team. Instead of dancing all the way to the title game, Virginia had to pack its bags early. Jerome had a team-high 15 points, three rebounds, and four steals. It wasn’t enough.

When the reporters asked him if he knew that a No. 16 seed had never beaten a No. 1 before in men's play, he sternly replied: "I think everyone is aware of that.”

“Thanks for bringing that up again, but I was aware of it," he said.

He returned to Virginia for his junior year with one goal in his mind: redemption.

Jerome kept working and improving. Before the 2018-2019 season, he was selected to the pre-season All-ACC Second Team. Later in the year, he was named as one of the ten finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, recognising the nation's top college point guard. He averaged a career-high 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 39.9 % from beyond the arc. He earned a spot on the All-ACC Second Team.

The Cavaliers were once more ranked No. 1 going to the NCAA tournament. This time, Jerome helped the program to write a different story.

Virginia's championship run was full of memorable performances, and Jerome was instrumental throughout the tournament. The Cavaliers reached the Final Four after surviving a dramatic Elite Eight matchup against Purdue. They eventually prevailed 80–75 in overtime.

In the national championship game, Virginia outlasted the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85–77 in overtime behind Jerome's 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. His eight assists were the most by any player in a national championship game since Derrick Rose in 2008.

After Virginia's heartbreaking first-round loss to UMBC the previous year, the championship represented a remarkable turnaround for the program. Jerome was one of the central figures behind it.

He averaged an impressive 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and seven assists during the Final Four, joining an extremely exclusive group of players to average at least 17 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists at the Final Four, alongside Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson.

After three years in the NCAA, Jerome was ready to take the next step. He declared for the 2019 NBA draft, forgoing his last year of eligibility. The Philadelphia 76ers selected Jerome in the first round, 24th overall, but immediately traded him to the Phoenix Suns.

Jerome was preparing to earn valuable minutes but sprained his ankle right before the season was about to tip off, and the injury set him back significantly.

Ever since being sidelined, his opportunities have been limited. As he was recovering, he was assigned to the Northern Arizona Suns in the G League, and he spent the season shuttling back and forth between the two teams.

He made his NBA debut on December 2, 2019, and tallied four points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 12 minutes.

A rocky start

In November 2020, the Suns traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The playmaker was looking forward to a fresh start but couldn’t get rid of the injury bug. His sprained ankle was still bothering him, and the health problems sent him to the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate.

He made his debut for the Thunder in February 2021, recording nine points, five rebounds, and seven assists. His seven assists set a record for most assists in a Thunder debut in franchise history.

But just when it seemed like things started to click, Jerome needed a season-ending surgery to repair his ankle. And the adversity didn’t end here. In September, as the 2022-2023 season was about to tip off, Oklahoma City traded Jerome to Houston, and the Rockets waived him a day later.

In October, he joined the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract, gaining valuable experience with the reigning NBA champions. But establishing a consistent role remained a challenge, and injuries further complicated his progress. He also suited up for their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After one season in the Bay, Jerome signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in just two games before suffering another season-ending ankle injury. Another recovery. More time in the training room. Watching from the sidelines.

But nothing could break Jerome and his will to succeed in the best league in the world. He stayed patient and kept working hard. Then, his career finally took a significant turn.

Jerome returned in 2024–25 with the best campaign of his professional career. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 70 games, shooting an impressive 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range. His contributions earned him third place in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting.

He also made an immediate impact in the playoffs, scoring 28 points in his postseason debut against Miami.

The perseverance paid off. His breakout season earned him a three-year, $28 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He opened another chapter of his NBA career, but the injury plague continued. Jerome suffered a high-grade right calf strain during a preseason game and was out for months before returning in January.

His health issues limited him to only 15 games last year. Across those contests, he averaged 19.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

Stronger than ever: A new chapter in Memphis

He spent the offseason recovering, rehabbing, and preparing for the next campaign.

After Memphis traded its former star Ja Morant to Portland, there was a production gap to fill. Jerome wanted it. And as soon as the season started, he attacked it.

"Honestly, it was a lot of weights and stuff," Jerome said. "Like only playing 15 games last year, I didn't really need any time to chill. So I knew my advantage was going to be getting right to it. My guys were still recovering or playing in the playoffs and all that.

"So just immediately to the weight room, running, conditioning, making sure my body can hold up and be available for, I don't know if it's not going to be 82, but 70, 70-plus," Jerome continued. "As many as possible, and seeing where I can take it. That's always been a thing for me. It's like staying healthy and making sure my body can hold up through back-to-backs."

Memphis is 9-4, and Jerome has been torching opponents with 25.4 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

He’s been playing the best basketball of his career, impressing at all levels and keeping the Grizzlies competitive in the stacked Western Conference. He credits Steph Curry and his time with Golden State for the growth.

"And when I got to Golden State, like, Steph's the best shooter of all time," said Jerome. "And you look at what he's doing, and he's on the court a lot, but he's in the weight room every day. After shootaround, after every game, on every practice day. And so I'm just looking at everything he's doing, and I'm like, damn, this is an everyday thing. You got to be in the weight room.

"So that was really the biggest thing for me," Jerome added. "I'm looking at that like it is. This is what it takes to be successful and hopefully play for a long time. So that was my biggest takeaway, I would say."

Even when sidelined, he stayed locked in and paid attention to the best players in the game. Now, he’s on track to become one of them.

From an NCAA champion to an NBA Sixth Man of the Year finalist, Jerome's journey has been anything but straightforward. His ability to overcome injuries, remain patient, and take advantage of opportunities has helped him establish himself as a productive NBA guard.

At 29 years old, he continues to build on a career that once seemed uncertain but has developed into an incredible story of persistence and resilience.