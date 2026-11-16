With the NBA season a few weeks old, our regular feature, NBA Weekly, takes a look at the key stories and moments from the last seven days in the world's biggest and best basketball league.

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Here are some of the big talking points highlighted by our editors:

From champions to crisis: Knicks face an early reality check

Less than half a year ago, the New York Knicks were lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, showered in confetti and overwhelmed with joy. The franchise snapped a 53-year championship drought and achieved a remarkable double by also winning the NBA Cup in the same season.

All five starters from their championship run - Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns - returned for the start of the 2026–27 campaign. New York made their intentions clear: Defend their NBA title and become back-to-back champions.

But instead of dominating the league, it’s been a nightmare start for the Knicks. The team started the season with three straight losses and currently sit around the .500 mark. The slow beginning has also translated into the in-season tournament - the Knicks are 0-2 and fell to the bottom of group play.

Their second loss came to short-handed Indiana, who are still missing superstar Tyrese Haliburton due to a hamstring strain. The Pacers outlasted the Knicks 106-104 and significantly complicated their chances of advancing.

After falling to 0-2 in Group B, the Knicks haven’t been mathematically eliminated, but have just a razor-thin chance of advancing. No team with the losses has ever reached the knockout rounds in the NBA Cup since the competition launched in 2023. New York would need a miracle to defend the in-season tournament crown.

After a dreamy last year, the current playing campaign has been shaping differently, and if they want to keep the chances of defending the NBA championship alive, they must find a way out of the slump.

The struggles have been evident both collectively and individually. Shooting guard Josh Hart played a key role in the Knicks' championship run, averaging 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists across 19 games. But he was held scoreless against Indiana and benched in the fourth quarter.

"Wish I could tell you," Hart told reporters. "Don't know. Right now I'm not in a good headspace, and I got to figure out how to improve that and improve my play."

Hart is averaging a career-low 7.3 points per game and hasn't scored in double figures since October 25th, 2026. Rediscovering his rhythm and confidence will be crucial for New York. The Knicks need their key contributors to step up, and Hart's ability to regain his form could make a significant difference as the defending champions try to turn their season around.

Michaela Trider

12 straight wins for the Spurs

For many, the San Antonio Spurs were the favourites to win the title this year after they suffered defeat in the NBA Finals last year. Older, wiser, better, this was a team many expected to take the step up.

And so far, they have been utterly irresistible, backing up what many people thought. The Spurs are on a 12-game winning streak, their best run since 2015/16. Since losing their first two games of the season, they have been relentless, sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings.

The top of the Western Conference Flashscore

Victor Wembanyama continues to be the jewel in the crown, averaging 28.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. Last week, he was instrumental as they claimed wins over the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

They looked in danger against the Jazz on Sunday night, and trailed for most of the fourth quarter. However, Dylan Harper stepped up, scoring 31 points, including some decisive three-pointers.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics have also looked superb this season, but this Spurs team looks hungry. Getting so close last year could be the fuel they needed to cross the line and win their first chip since 2014.

Tolga Akdeniz

Davion Mitchell: From role player to the NBA’s best passer

The Miami Heat have really turned things around. Ridiculed for their start to the season, the Florida franchise have just racked up four wins in a row.

The Heat were inevitably under the spotlight following the arrival of a certain Giannis Antetokounmpo. So far, the Greek Freak is living up to expectations and is starting to settle into his role as leader. But if there’s one completely unexpected breakthrough, it’s that of Davion Mitchell.

Some may have forgotten, but he was a top-10 draft pick. In the 2021 draft, he was selected ninth overall by the Sacramento Kings… who already had De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton in their ranks at the time. As a result, he struggled to find his place in the team. But when Haliburton was traded to Indiana, we began to see glimpses of his quality.

However, these qualities were initially regarded as defensive ones. A guard dog, a safety net for a point guard who wasn’t at his best defensively. So that suited Fox down to the ground, but little by little, he began to show signs of being a point guard - a passer. And just as he was starting to come into his own, the Kings… sent him to Toronto.

Six months later, Miami seemed to sense a good opportunity and brought him back to Florida, and little by little, the bird is building its nest. But whilst last season was interesting, you had to wait and see how this one would start. After 13 games, Mitchell is quite simply the NBA’s top passer (9.2 assists per game), ahead of Nikola Jokic and Trae Young. And he equalled his career record against the Cavs with 17 assists in the match (as well as scoring 22 points).

Mitchell's stats in recent seasons Flashscore

Now an undisputed first-team regular (averaging over 35 minutes per match), Mitchell brings balance to a Heat side that seemed overly reliant on the Antetokounmpo/Bam Adebayo duo. A force on the perimeter, he has revitalised Miami, who now boast the fifth-best offence in the NBA, the second-best passing team, and, most notably, the highest PACE this season (104.2).

And clearly, that’s what’s behind its success. Now, with the Rockets, the Thunder, the 76ers and the Knicks on the horizon, we’ll no doubt find out what this team is really made of. But they’ve just found themselves a point guard, and even better: Mitchell is already among the favourites for the Most Improved Player award.

An underrated player who’s coming into his own when you least expect it: The sort of story the NBA always loves.

Sébastien Gente