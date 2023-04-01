Generous Jokic 'picks Heat apart' in NBA play-offs game-one win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Generous Jokic 'picks Heat apart' in NBA play-offs game-one win
Generous Jokic 'picks Heat apart' in NBA play-offs game-one win
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the first half in Game One
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the first half in Game One
AFP
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic knows how to let the game come to him -- and the Denver Nuggets star wasn't about to start forcing things on the biggest stage of all.

"I think that's the beauty of Nikola," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after his team beat the Miami Heat 104-93 in game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

"I learned a long time ago the defence tells you what to do, and Nikola never forces it."

The Serbian star, who won league MVP honours in 2021 and 2022 but didn't make it to the Finals until this season, didn't attempt his first basket until the waning seconds of the first quarter.

But he had 10 assists by halftime as Denver took control early against a Heat team that had won the opening game on the road in each of the previous three rounds.

"If they're going to give him that kind of attention... he's going to just pick you apart," Malone said of Jokic, who kicked out to a teammate for an open three-pointer twice in the first half when the Heat had him covered in the post.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter
AFP

"Nikola never tries to impose his will or force things that aren't there. He's going to read the game. He's going to make the right play. Most importantly he's going to make every one of his teammates better."

Jokic, who had just three shot attempts in the first half - and made all of them - would end up leading the Nuggets with 27 points, adding 10 rebounds and 14 assists in his 15th playoff triple-double - his ninth of this post-season.

Teammate Jamal Murray added 26 points and 10 assists as five Denver players scored in double figures.

"One thing about Nikola is he takes great satisfaction in making plays for others," Malone said. "He really does. I think he takes more joy in that.

"I don't think he cares if he scored 27 points or not. He cares that we're up 1-0."

Follow all the action from the NBA with Flashscore

Mentions
BasketballNBAJokic NikolaDenver NuggetsMiami HeatMalone MosesCadiz DenverMurray JamalAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic is one in a million and he now stands on the brink of NBA greatness
Title-hungry Denver Nuggets face odds-defying Miami Heat in NBA Finals
Heat rout Celtics to book NBA Finals showdown with Nuggets
Show more
Basketball
Boston Celtics on brink of history after buzzer-beater forces Miami Heat to Game Seven
Milwaukee Bucks set to name Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin new head coach
Long wait for NBA Finals is a unique challenge for Denver Nuggets
Boston Celtics pummel Miami Heat to keep NBA title hopes alive
Michael Jordan Olympic jersey fetches more than $3million at auction
'We'll see what happens': Will 'King James' give up his NBA throne?
Celtics stay alive in Eastern Conference finals with victory at Heat
Lakers to speak with LeBron James in coming days about retirement comment
LeBron James mulling retirement after Lakers exit: ESPN
Nikola Jokic outduels LeBron James as Nuggets reach NBA Finals for first time
Most Read
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'
Nikola Jokic is one in a million and he now stands on the brink of NBA greatness
Transfer News LIVE: Mount reportedly close to United switch, City courting Kovacic
Tennis Tracker: Keys and Sinner knocked out of French Open, Swiatek and Zverev win