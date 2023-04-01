Golden State Warriors' guard Chris Paul will need surgery on broken hand

In 32 games this season, Paul is averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists

Golden State guard Chris Paul (38) suffered a broken left hand in the Warriors' 113-109 NBA victory over the Detroit Pistons and will require surgery, his team said on Friday.

Paul appeared to injure his hand going for a loose ball in the third quarter. He exited the game and was later ruled out.

"That's tough," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

"I feel so bad for Chris. I know he's had a couple of hand surgeries before, I believe, maybe on the other hand.

"I saw him holding it and instantly was worried. Just got the word after walking off the floor," he added.

"So I feel terrible for Chris, and obviously guys will step up and be ready to play. We've got to hold down the fort without him."

Paul was traded to the Warriors in June, shortly before the NBA draft.

A 12-time All-Star and a five-time season assists leader, Paul has never won an NBA title in a career that has included spells at Phoenix, New Orleans, the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston and Oklahoma City.

In 32 games this season, Paul is averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists.

He started the last four games after coming off the bench earlier in the season.