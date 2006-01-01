Hawks select France's Zaccharie Risacher with top pick in NBA Draft

France's Zaccharie Risacher (19) was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the first overall pick in Wednesday's opening round of the NBA Draft.

The forward, who stands 6-foot-9 (2.06m), was the second Frenchman in a row to be chosen number one after Victor Wembanyama was taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick last year.

"It's a blessing, you know," Risacher said. "So exciting. There are a lot of feelings and emotions right now. I don't know what to say but it's definitely special.

"For three years, what I have been through, and my family is here - I'm so happy. This is amazing."

French players were chosen with three of the top six picks, setting an NBA record for the most non-US players from one nation taken in the top 10, and four in the first round.

Risacher helped spark JL Bourg to this year's EuroCup final, which was won by Paris Basketball.

He became the second-youngest player to be named the EuroCup Rising Star and last month was named the French league's 2023/24 Best Young Player after averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 22 minutes a game for JL Bourg.

French 19-year-old 7-foot (2.13m) center Alexandre Sarr was selected second overall by the Washington Wizards.

Sarr, whose older brother plays for Oklahoma City, played for the Perth Wildcats of Australia's National Basketball League last season.

After two seasons with Real Madrid's youth team and two US youth seasons, he spent the 2023/24 campaign with Perth, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 17 minutes a game.

"Everywhere I played it just built me for this moment," Sarr said. "It's so special."

It marks only the third time in NBA history that the top two picks in the draft have not had US college experience.

The sky is the limit for talented French rookies after "Wemby" went on to be named the NBA Rookie of the Year and led the league in blocked shots last season.

The Hawks finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season at 36-46 and lost to Chicago in a play-in game.

Houston took University of Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard third. Sheppard, who turned 20 on Monday, averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game and led US college players with 52.1% shooting from 3-point range.

Castle joins 'Wemby'

With the fourth pick, San Antonio selected 19-year-old guard Stephon Castle of US national college champion Connecticut. He had 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game.

"To have a teammate like (Wembanyama) next to you, I feel like it opens up the floor so much for you to go and expand your game," Castle said. "I can't wait to get out there."

Charlotte took 18-year-old French forward Tidjane Salaun sixth. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals for France's Cholet Basket last season.

"It's crazy," Salaun said. "That's amazing. To be here, it's too much for me."

The fourth Frenchman taken in the first round was 18-year-old forward Pacome Dadiet, who went 25th to New York. He plays for Germany's Ratiopharm Ulm.

Canada's Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 (2.24m) centre and two-time US college player of the year, went ninth to Memphis while Oklahoma City took Serbian guard Nikola Topic at 12th.

German-Brazilian forward Tristan da Silva went 18th to Orlando while 20-year-old Cameroonian center Yves Missi went 21st to New Orleans.

Swiss forward Kyshawn George went 24th to New York but was expected to be traded to Washington.

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was expected to be selected in Thursday's second round. James, a 19-year-old college guard for Southern California, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists in 25 games last season.

His father, a 39-year-old four-time NBA champion, has said he wants to play alongside Bronny next season.

The Lakers took guard Dalton Knecht from Tennessee with the 17th pick, their only round-one selection.