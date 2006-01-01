Legendary NBA player and Clippers executive Jerry West dies at 86

Jerry West, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time whose silhouette was the inspiration for the National Basketball Association's logo, has died at the age of 86.

The Los Angeles Clippers, where he was an executive, confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying the 14-times NBA all-star passed away peacefully with his wife Karen by his side.

"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an all-star in all 14 of his playing seasons but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments.

"He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr. Clutch’."

West led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA Finals but only once hoisted the championship trophy.

Basketball NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers American Sports
