Los Angeles Clippers sign star forward Kawhi Leonard to contract extension

Leonard is averaging 23.8 points this season
Reuters
The Los Angeles Clippers signed All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard (32) to a contract extension on Wednesday.

The team announced the move but did not reveal the contract length or financial terms.

Multiple news outlets reported it is a three-year, $152.4 million deal that runs through the 2026/27 season.

Leonard, born in Los Angeles, joined the Clippers as a free agent in 2019 and signed a four-year, $176.27 million extension on August 12th, 2021, that contained an opt-out clause after this season.

Signing him to an extension now assures that Leonard is on the roster when the team moves into its new arena in Inglewood, California, next season.

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi. He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority," said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations.

"He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago and excited to keep building with him."

Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32 games (all starts) this season.

Drafted 15th overall in 2011, he has averages of 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 660 regular-season games (631 starts) with the San Antonio Spurs (2011-18), Toronto Raptors (2018-19) and Clippers.

Leonard has appeared in 137 postseason games with averages of 21.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals.

A two-time NBA champion, he was the NBA Finals MVP in both 2014 and 2019. He has been named to three first-team All-NBA teams and to the NBA's 75th anniversary team. The five-time All-Star also won Defensive Player of the Year twice.

