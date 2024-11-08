NBA roundup: Bucks snap six-game losing streak, Timberwolves roll in Chicago

Lillard lifts the Bucks to sweet victory to end the Bucks' losing streak

Damian Lillard (34) scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped their six-game losing streak to bag their first home win of the season.

Lillard rattled in four three-pointers and shot 12-of-22 from the field en route to his third straight 30-point game to help Milwaukee claim only their second win of the season over the Utah Jazz, 123-100.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 31 points with 16 rebounds while Bobby Portis bagged 19 off the bench as Milwaukee came away with a badly needed victory after a miserable start to the season.

The 2021 NBA champions started the game with a 1-6 record that has left them one place off the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Utah looked ready to compound Milwaukee's problems after taking a 61-57 half-time lead at the Fiserv Forum.

But the Bucks finally clicked into gear with a monstrous third-quarter performance, outscoring Utah 31-16 to build what turned out to be an insurmountable lead as they finally gave their home fans something to cheer about.

"It feels great," Lillard said. "Getting off to a rough start, it's easy to get down on yourself and start to panic a little bit and worry.

"Tonight we just came out with the right mentality. They hit some threes, but we stuck with it, shared the ball and finally we caught our stride and take over the game."

"We just got to be able to use this as momentum going forward."

Minnesota vs. Chicago

In other games, the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Bulls 135-119 on the road in Chicago.

In Chicago, Anthony Edwards sparked the Timberwolves to a come-from-behind win, scoring 33 points including five three-pointers with eight rebounds and six assists.

Chicago had dominated for long periods, leading the game from early in the first quarter until midway through the fourth.

But Minnesota erupted to devastating effect in the final period, turning the game on its head after outscoring Chicago 45-24 to cruise home.

Six Timberwolves players finished in double figures, with Julius Randle delivering 22 points and Rudy Gobert adding 21 points.

French international Gobert saluted Edwards' decisive contribution.

"Every year his playmaking has got better and better and now this is the year where I feel like he's really able to see what's happening on the floor," Gobert said.

"It's just on me to get him open or get open myself and finish the play."

Nikola Vucevic led Chicago's scorers with 25 points followed by Coby White's 24.

San Antonia vs. Portland

In San Antonio, eight Spurs players tallied double-digit point totals in a 118-105 victory over the Portland Trailblazers.

San Antonio took to the floor once again without the presence of legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, who was taken ill last weekend with an unspecified health issue.