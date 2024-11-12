Advertisement
NBA roundup: Cavaliers remain unbeaten while Spurs blow out Kings in dominant display

AFP
Donovan Mitchell was key as the Cleveland Cavaliers stay perfect after 12 games
Donovan Mitchell was key as the Cleveland Cavaliers stay perfect after 12 games
Donovan Mitchell (28) scored 36 points as the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers came from behind once more to preserve their 100% start to the season with a 119-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The Cavaliers, who overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Brooklyn on Saturday, were again forced to dig deep, battling back from nine points down in the third quarter for a road victory that takes them to 12-0 for the season.

Mitchell led another fine all-round offensive performance from Cleveland, who have emerged as the surprise package of the season and are the only undefeated team in the league.

Six Cleveland players finished in double figures, with point guard Darius Garland adding 17 points and Evan Mobley 15.

Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Ty Jerome all had 12 points each off the bench.

Chicago meanwhile were left ruing their inability to take full advantage after pulling into an 85-76 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Instead, Cleveland came roaring back with a 9-0 run to tie the game and then pulled ahead to lead by three points heading into the fourth quarter, before closing out victory by outscoring Chicago 24-21 in the final frame.

Zach LaVine led Chicago's scorers with 26 points while Coby White and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points apiece. The Bulls fell to 4-7 with the loss.

"We dug deep," Mitchell said after the win. "Honestly, the bench saved us. Starters were a little fatigued and I guess teams are coming at us. But we persevered, and shoutout to the bench for that. It's a group effort.

"For us to continue to be what we want to be, that's what it's going to take. It was a complete team win... every night it's somebody different. We're playing for each other, being selfless. We've got to keep it going."

Wemby sparks Spurs

In other games on Monday, French star Victor Wembanyama cut loose with 34 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 116-96 blowout against the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento started brightly, moving into a 26-22 lead after the first quarter.

But San Antonio took charge in the second quarter, pouring in 38 points including seven three-pointers to move into a lead that they never relinquished thereafter.

All of San Antonio's starters post double-digit points tallies, with Julian Champagnie adding 13 points and veteran Chris Paul 12.

The Oklahoma City Thunder meanwhile bounced back from Sunday's home defeat to Golden State with a gutsy 134-128 home defeat of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Oklahoma City's defeat on Sunday had been overshadowed by a gloomy injury update to towering young star Chet Holmgren, who was confirmed to have suffered a fractured pelvis after falling to the court against the Warriors.

However the Thunder showed no sign of a hangover from that loss on Monday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupting for 45 points in a virtuoso performance.

Jalen Williams added 28 points while Luguentz Dort finished with 19.

In other games on Monday, the Brooklyn Nets downed the New Orleans Pelicans 107-105 on the road, while the Houston Rockets cruised past the Washington Wizards 107-92.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballNBADonovan MitchellCaris LeVertZach LaVineCleveland CavaliersChicago BullsSacramento KingsSan Antonio SpursBrooklyn NetsOklahoma City ThunderChris PaulJalen Williams
