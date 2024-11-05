NBA roundup: Pistons upset Lakers, Cavs stay perfect with another win over Bucks

Darius Garland (24) poured in 39 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers fended off a late Milwaukee surge to beat the Bucks 116-114 on Monday and push their perfect NBA record to 8-0.

Garland drilled a step-back three-pointer to put Cleveland up 113-111 with 45 seconds to play, then fed Jarrett Allen for a dagger layup as the Cavs, who led by as many as 19 in the second quarter, matched the franchise's best start to a season - also achieved in 1976.

"It's hard to get one (win) so eight is crazy," Garland said. "I'm happy we got eight (we've) got to keep this thing going."

The Bucks, with two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo being a late scratch with an adductor strain, dropped their sixth straight game, coming up short again after a one-point home loss to the Cavs on Saturday.

Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard scored 14 of his 36 points in the third quarter as the Bucks battled back to lead 91-89 heading into the fourth.

They pushed the lead to eight points midway through the fourth, but a three-pointer from Garland ignited a 10-0 scoring run that put the Cavs up by two. Lillard would briefly put Milwaukee back in front but the Cavs had enough.

Evan Mobley added 17 points and Allen finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and a massive block on Lillard with 8.8 seconds to play that sealed the win.

"We had to fight for 48 minutes," Garland said. "We knew they were going to come out in the second half and try to be more aggressive. It was a great all-around team effort."

Pistons upset Lakers

On a busy night that saw every team in action before a pause for the US presidential election on Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons upset the Los Angeles Lakers 115-103

In Detroit, Cade Cunningham scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the third triple-double of his career and Jaden Ivey scored 26 points to power the Pistons to their third win of the season.

Anthony Davis scored 37 points for the Lakers but appeared to be troubled by a left foot or ankle injury in the fourth quarter. He stayed in the game and threw down an alley-oop dunk that cut the Pistons' lead to five points with 4:10 to play but Detroit pulled away again.

LeBron James scored 20 points with eight rebounds and 11 assists, but the Pistons seized the lead in the first quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

Curry returns in Warriors win

The Warriors led all the way in Washington, Curry scoring a team-high 24 points in his first game since he tweaked his left ankle on October 27.

The Golden State Warriors welcomed Stephen Curry back from a three-game injury absence with a 125-112 victory over the Wizards in Washington.

Celtics clip the Hawks' wings

The reigning champion Boston Celtics romped past the Hawks 123-93 in Atlanta.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 28 points. Derrick White added 21 as the Celtics again barely missed injured star Jaylen Brown.

