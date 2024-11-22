Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. NBA roundup: Wagner's late heroics see Magic stun Lakers, Spurs battle past Jazz

NBA roundup: Wagner's late heroics see Magic stun Lakers, Spurs battle past Jazz

AFP
Wagner makes his game-winning shot for Orlando Magic in their victory over the Los Angeles Lakers
Wagner makes his game-winning shot for Orlando Magic in their victory over the Los Angeles LakersRonald Martinez / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia
German international Franz Wagner drained a three-pointer with three seconds remaining as the Orlando Magic ended the Los Angeles Lakers' unbeaten home record with a dramatic 119-118 victory on Thursday.

Rising star Wagner took full advantage of wayward Lakers shooting from the free throw line in the closing seconds of a see-saw battle at the Crypto.Com Arena to give Orlando a hard-fought win.

Wagner, 23, finished with 37 points, 11 assists and six rebounds to lead the Magic scoring, with older brother Moritz adding 19 from the bench and Jalen Suggs scoring 23.

The in-form Lakers, who had gone into Thursday's encounter on a six-game unbeaten streak, were left ruing some wasteful shooting from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, where they made just three of nine attempts.

The Lakers had looked poised to close out the win after opening up a four-point lead with 27 seconds remaining at 118-114, but Franz Wagner closed the gap to 118-116 with a driving layup, and then Anthony Davis missed two free throws to give Orlando a glimmer of hope with 19 seconds remaining.

Wagner then punished the Lakers profligacy, coolly knocking down a step-back three from 26 feet to give Orlando what turned out to be the winning lead.

Davis led the Lakers scorers with 39 points while LeBron James finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Rookie Dalton Knecht added 17 points.

Orlando improved to 10-7 while the Lakers slipped to 10-5 and are now fourth in the Western Conference.

In other games, the San Antonio Spurs improved to 8-8 for the season after scrapping to a 126-118 win over the Utah Jazz.

Utah had seemed poised to claim only their fourth victory of the season after surging into a 20-point lead in the second quarter against a Spurs side missing the injured Victor Wembanyama.

But San Antonio erupted for 75 points after half-time to outscore Utah by 24 points and snatch victory.

Harrison Barnes led San Antonio's scoring with 25 points and 10 rebounds while rookie Stephon Castle and Zach Collins added 18 points each on a night when eight Spurs players finished in double figures.

Lauri Markkanen scored 27 points for Utah, who slipped to their fourth straight defeat.

In Charlotte, Brandon Miller produced a flurry of scoring in overtime to finish with a career-high 38 points as the Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons 123-121.

Miller rattled in eight overtime points to help Charlotte claim a win which improves their season record to 6-9.

The Toronto Raptors (4-12) upset the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning 110-105.

Mentions
BasketballNBALos Angeles LakersUtah JazzOrlando MagicSan Antonio SpursCharlotte HornetsDetroit PistonsMinnesota TimberwolvesToronto RaptorsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Celtics take down Cavaliers in a thriller, Westbrook makes history
NBA roundup: Cavaliers make it to 15-0, Timberwolves win close contest against Suns
NBA roundup: Davis and James guide Lakers to win, Celtics survive Raptors in overtime
Show more
Basketball
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic set to miss a week or more with a sprained wrist
NBA roundup: Cavaliers bounce back from first defeat of season, Warriors roll on
LeBron James tired of 'negative' social media comments, takes break from socials
The Portland Trailblazers still have much to do to get to where they want to be
Human rights group believes NBA risks 'sportswashing' with UAE links
NBA roundup: Clippers pull off upset against Warriors, Lillard returns in style for Bucks
NBA Weekly: De'Aaron Fox goes to another planet for 24 hours, Rockets take off
Most Read
Australia's Pat Cummins searching for elusive Test series win against India
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
Tennis Tracker: Sinner stars in singles and doubles to lead Italy into Davis Cup semis
Jannik Sinner inspires Italy to Davis Cup victory to keep up historic double hopes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings