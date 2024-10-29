Advertisement
Stephen Curry to miss at least two NBA games with left ankle injury

AFP
Curry picked up the injury in Sunday's loss to the Clippers
Curry picked up the injury in Sunday's loss to the Clippers
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry (36) of the Golden State Warriors will miss at least the next two games with a left ankle injury, the team announced on Monday.

The four-time NBA champion was injured with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 112-104 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Curry underwent an MRI exam late Sunday that showed no structural damage, the Warriors said, and also confirmed he suffered a peroneal strain in the area where tendons connect the fibula and ankle.

Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals for the Warriors (2-1).

The superstar, who helped the United States team of NBA stars capture Olympic gold in Paris in August, will miss home games on Tuesday and Wednesday against New Orleans before being re-evaluated on Friday, the team said.

The Warriors also said guard De'Anthony Melton, who left the game Sunday in the fourth quarter with a lower back strain, underwent an MRI that showed no structural damage. He also will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Melton, who missed more than half of last season for Philadelphia with back issues, has averaged 6.3 points and 2.7 assists a game.

BasketballNBAStephen CurryGolden State WarriorsAmerican Sports
