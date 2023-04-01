Upcoming Los Angeles Clippers arena to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Upcoming Los Angeles Clippers arena to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game
Upcoming Los Angeles Clippers arena to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game
A general overall view of the Intuit Dome construction site
A general overall view of the Intuit Dome construction site
Reuters
The Los Angeles Clippers Intuit Dome, which is scheduled to open in August, will host the 2026 All-Star Game, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

It will mark a record seventh time the midseason showcase has been held in Los Angeles and it is expected to reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories when it is held in February of that year.

"The Intuit Dome promises to present a unique and innovative live basketball experience which will be an extraordinary venue for the NBA All-Star Game in 2026," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at a press conference at the site of the $2 billion venue.

Silver was joined by Clippers owner and billionaire businessman Steve Ballmer, who is helping to finance the Inglewood arena located near SoFi Stadium and the Forum.

"We are building Intuit Dome to house and showcase the best basketball players in the world, and we are honoured they will all be under our roof for NBA All-Star," said Ballmer.

"Along with Inglewood and Los Angeles, we thank the NBA for bringing the league's marquee event to Intuit Dome in 2026."

All-Star weekend includes the Rising Starts showcase on Friday, the three-point and dunk contests on Saturday and the All-Star Game on Sunday.

This year's All-Star weekend runs from February 16th to 18th in Indianapolis before moving to San Francisco in 2025.

Mentions
BasketballNBALos Angeles Clippers
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Lillard buzzer-beater lifts Bucks past Kings in overtime
NBA roundup: Warriors rally to beat Bulls, Spurs rout Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers sign star forward Kawhi Leonard to contract extension
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid scores 41 on return for Sixers, Lakers end Thunder streak
NBA roundup: Celtics rout Rockets in Udoka's return to Boston
The Buzzer Beater: Celtics impressing, Jokic's game-winner and Pistons make history
NBA roundup: Donovan powers Cavs to victory, Bucks crush Celtics
NBA roundup: Celtics make history at home by downing Wolves in overtime
Remorseful Draymond Green eager to return and help struggling Warriors
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings