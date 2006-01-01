Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon

Olympic Highlights Day Two: USA dream team, Murray's final farewell and swimming star Leon

LeBron James returned to the Olympics after 12 years and will play against Serbia in Lille.
LeBron James returned to the Olympics after 12 years and will play against Serbia in Lille.Profimedia
The Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday, July 28th, will offer, among other things, the first appearance of the American basketball Dream Team, including LeBron James (39). Tennis icon Andy Murray (37) is preparing for his doubles match at Roland Garros, while the French public is looking forward to seeing young swimming star Leon Marchand (22). In total, 13 sets of medals will be distributed on the second day.

Basketball

Serbia - USA

17:15 CET: Lille, Pierre Mauroy Stadium

The American basketball team has won the Olympics four times in a row and has summoned a truly star-studded line-up for this year's edition in Paris. Thanks to the presence of Jason Tatum, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and LeBron James, who will be making his first appearance in 12 years, we can once again talk about the "Dream Team".

Coach Steve Kerr took care with his team selection, and reminded everyone that the USA finished without a medal at the last two World Cups.

Serbia will face the Americans at the football stadium in Lille, which has been turned into a basketball arena for the Olympics. And so the opening game will give everyone a clue as to how the current US looks.

After all, the Serbs, led by NBA champion and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the experienced Bogdan Bogdanovic, are also among the main favourites. The pre-tournament exhibition game, played on July 17th in Abu Dhabi, ended with a clear USA victory (105:79), but the Serbs will certainly have learned their lesson.

Tennis

Taro Daniel, Kei Nishikori - Daniel Evans, Andy Murray

20:00 CET: Paris, Roland Garros, Suzanne Leglen court

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray recently announced that the Paris Olympics will be the last tournament of his career. He was originally entered in the singles event, but just before the draw, he made the decision that he would only play doubles with Daniel Evans.

The first-round draw paired the Brits with Tar Daniel and Kei Nishikori of Japan. Murray will now face a man he often faced in his glory days. Nishikori, for example, fell to him in the semi-finals at the Rio de Janeiro Games on his way to defending his first gold in London.

But now it will be a doubles match, and although the Brits are favourites, there will be pressure on Murray. The advantage for him is that he and Evans have played a few doubles matches together, although the last one at the French Open did not go to plan. Meanwhile, Nishikori and Daniel have never played together!

Swimming

Men's 400m Individual Medley

20:30 CET: Paris, Aquatic Centre

Leon Marchand is one of the biggest medal hopes for his home country France and also the face of the Games. His 400m Individual Medley event, in which he has been world champion twice in a row, is on the agenda on Sunday.

Marchand may still be 22 years old, but he already boasts five world championship titles and last year also broke (4:02.50) Michael Phelps's long-standing record in the 400 metres. After all, the young Frenchman is in the best of hands. He studied overseas for three years and his coach is Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman.

But the question remains about Marchand's performance in 2024. He has only completed two trials, and even though he won the domestic championship and the race in Texas, USA, his best time this year (4:10.62) is only the 11th best of the year. On the other hand, American Carson Foster (4:07.64), Briton Max Litchfield (4:09.14) and Japanese Daija Seto (4:09.68) are in excellent form.

Mentions
BasketballSwimmingTennisJames LeBronNishikori KeiDaniel TaroEvans DanielMurray AndyOlympic GamesOlympic Games ATP - DoublesOlympic GamesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Ranking the eight must-watch doubles pairings at the Paris Olympics 2024
Andy Murray to only play doubles in Olympic Games farewell, bringing an end to singles career
Five tennis matches to look out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Show more
Basketball
French basketball fans roar their side to opening victory over Brazil in Lille
The men's basketball players to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Durant 'feeling good' as star-studded USA arrive in France for Olympic Games
WNBA All-Star Game shatters ratings record set in 2003
MLB roundup: Bobby Witt Jr. flirts with cycle in Royals' win
Swedish rookie Pelle Larsson lifts Miami Heat to NBA Summer League title
Dallas Mavericks reportedly signing guard Spencer Dinwiddie
LeBron James picked as Team USA's male flag bearer for Paris Olympic Games
Pressure builds in Serbia for Nikola Jokic to deliver at Olympic Games
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: France men edge past Guinea in football, Nadal and Alcaraz win
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, United eyeing Bayern defensive duo
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings