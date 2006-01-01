Advertisement
  3. Bears safety Owens to skip game to support wife Simone Biles at Paris Games

Bears safety Owens to skip game to support wife Simone Biles at Paris Games

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles
Jonathan Owens and Simone BilesPatrick Gorski - USA TODAY Sports
Bears safety Jonathan Owens (29) received permission to skip the Hall of Fame Game on August 1st to take a trip to Paris.

That's where his wife, four-time Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles (27), will be competing in the 2024 Olympics. The Bears are scheduled to play a preseason game on August 1st in Canton, Ohio, as part of the NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

The team final in women's gymnastics is scheduled for July 30th and the all-around final is August 1st.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said there was no decision to be made.

"We respect the Olympics. That's a big deal," Eberflus said. He's supporting the one he loves the most. I think that's so cool that he gets to do that, we welcome that and it's going to be awesome."

Owens was granted time off between July 29th and August 3rd to head to Paris, missing four practices and the game against the Houston Texans. He broke into the NFL from Missouri Western with the Texans and met Biles in Houston in 2020.

Owens and Biles married in 2023.

Owens, 29, has played 48 career games with the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. He signed a two-year contract with the Bears as an unrestricted free agent.

--Field Level Media

