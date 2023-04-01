Beleaguered Maguire says call from Beckham was "classy" and "touching"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Beleaguered Maguire says call from Beckham was "classy" and "touching"
Beleaguered Maguire says call from Beckham was "classy" and "touching"
Maguire lost his place in United's starting 11 last season
Maguire lost his place in United's starting 11 last season
Reuters
Harry Maguire (30) said a surprise call from former footballer David Beckham three weeks ago was "classy" and "touching," with Beckham offering kind words of commiseration for the beleaguered England and Manchester United defender.

Maguire has been the target of brutal abuse from angry fans, an experience Beckham knows all too well after his infamous red card during the 1998 World Cup made him perhaps the most hated man in England - the nadir of his mostly illustrious career and a main storyline of his candid Netflix documentary "Beckham".

Beckham reached out after England's 3-1 win over Scotland on September 12, when the toxic jeering by Scottish fans had both Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate and Maguire's mother Zoe lashing out in anger.

"(Beckham's call) meant everything," Maguire told reporters on Tuesday after England's training at St. George's Park. "I've spoken throughout my career about David Beckham being someone I looked up to and watched when I was a young boy. He was a big role model when I was growing up.

"It shows how classy he is to reach out to me. It was something I really appreciate. It was touching really."

Maguire, who has 59 caps for England, scored an own goal in the Scotland game in an otherwise solid game and is on Southgate's squad for Friday's friendly against Australia and Tuesday's European Championship qualifier versus Italy at London's Wembley Stadium.

In the four-part Beckham documentary, the former United cornerstone and wife Victoria detail the abuse suffered after his World Cup blunder. They received threats to kidnap infant son Brooklyn. A Becks effigy was hung in a pub and rocks hurled at United's bus. Beckham, now 48, said he fell into a deep depression.

Maguire watched the documentary and said he was taken aback by the level of abuse Beckham suffered. While the defender was hesitant to divulge much of their conversation, he said "the main thing he did is he reminded me of the career I've had to date and the big moments I've had in my career.

"I think when you're going through tough moments you've got to go through past experiences and past memories and where you've gone in your career and what you've been through," Maguire said.

"Every career is so up and down, especially when you reach what I've reached, in terms of being the captain of the biggest club in the world for three-and-a-half years. He's been in that position and knows what it's like."

The much-maligned defender lost his place in United's starting 11 last season, but he set up Scott McTominay's winner in their thrilling last-gasp win over Brentford last weekend, a performance that should help silence his critics.

Maguire was linked to West Ham in the transfer window but the move never materialised.

"Regular game time is really important to me. It has been throughout all of my career. The actual opportunity to go to West Ham, it wasn't agreed really between both clubs and myself ... we didn't get far enough down the line with it.

"My full focus is still on Manchester United, I want to fight for my place, but of course game time is really important to me."

England top Group C of Euro qualifying with 13 points in five games. Italy, Ukraine and North Macedonia have seven points apiece.

Mentions
FootballEnglandMaguire HarryManchester United
Related Articles
'Everyone is united' says embattled Erik ten Hag amid dressing room leaks
Manchester United's injured Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for 'several weeks'
Ten Hag dodges Sancho questions, stresses need for standards at United
Show more
Football
Indonesia want to co-host 2034 World Cup with Australia, Malaysia, Singapore
Updated
Steps taken to avoid repeat of Liverpool VAR error, says referees chief Webb
Age not a factor for England captain Harry Kane as he targets Euro 2028
Morocco federation has no intention of luring teen star Yamal to national team
Roma's Haavi relishing chance to build on Women's Champions League experience
Sevilla name former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso as manager
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen says career-best form behind England recall
Israel's Euro qualifier vs Switzerland postponed to November 15th over militant attacks
UK and Ireland host nations set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying
Most Read
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
Former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard retires from football at 32

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings